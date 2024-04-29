JUST IN: Hunter Biden Launches War Against Fox News with Defamation Lawsuit – Hannity, Bartiromo, Watters Told to Preserve Docs

Hunter Biden launched a war against Fox News with a defamation lawsuit.

“Hunter Biden’s legal team wrote that they anticipate “imminent” litigation against Fox News and requested that prominent Fox News hosts, including Sean Hannity, Jesse Watters and Maria Bartiromo, preserve documentation.” Axios reported.

The lawsuit alleges “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.”

NBC News reported:

Lawyers for Hunter Biden plan to sue Fox News “imminently,” according to a letter sent to the network and obtained by NBC News. The letter, dated April 23, puts the Fox News Channel and Fox News Digital on notice for litigation claims arising from the network’s alleged “conspiracy and subsequent actions to defame Mr. Biden and paint him in a false light, the unlicensed commercial exploitation of his image, name, and likeness, and the unlawful publication of hacked intimate images of him.” Biden has hired attorney Mark Geragos and his firm to represent him in the Fox litigation efforts. The letter is the second outreach to Fox this month. An earlier letter was hand-delivered to Fox’s counsel two weeks ago, and the network asked for more time to respond, according to a source familiar with Biden’s legal efforts. The network has not yet responded to the letter sent April 23, which included a Friday evening, April 26, deadline to respond, according to Geragos. The letter is signed by Tina Glandian, a partner at Geragos & Geragos working on the case.

