Conservatives Rally Around Brandon Herrara for Congress After Texas RINO Tony Gonzales Slanders Top MAGA Lawmakers as “Neo-Nazis” and Racists for Not Voting to Fund Foreign Wars

Following the vote on Saturday to fund the Ukraine War with $60 billion of borrowed money – Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) went on CNN and did not hold back when attacking several of his Republican colleagues in Congress.

Appearing on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ with host Dana Bash, Gonzales discussed the recent passage of the multi-billion foreign aid package and the possibility that Speaker of the House Mike Johnson may be removed from office.

Rather than taking a diplomatic tone in favor of party unity, the Texas Congressman unloaded on Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Bob Good (R-VI), making various spurious allegations about their political and private lives.

Here is a transcript of the exchange:

BASH: So, you voted yes on the foreign aid package. Do you have confidence that at this point, given that it is still possible that Marjorie Taylor Greene will push to vacate, to kick out of the Speaker’s chair, that he can survive? GONZALES: He will survive. Look, the House is a rough and rowdy place, but Mike Johnson is gonna be just fine. I served 20 years in the military. It’s my absolute honor to be in Congress, but I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties. Bob Good endorsed my opponent, a known neo-Nazi. These people used to walk around with white hoods at night. Now they’re walking around with white hoods in the daytime. Look, it didn’t surprise me that some of these folks voted against aid to Israel, but I was encouraged to see by a nearly 10-to-1 mark that Republicans supported our allies on the battlefield. BASH: Wow, ok, I should say that the federal government did look into Matt Gaetz and those allegations and they decided not to prosecute.

As you can see from the final exchange, even Bash was shocked by Gonzales’s remarks.

GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales: “I serve with some real scumbags. Matt Gaetz, he paid minors to have sex with him at drug parties.”

pic.twitter.com/Z50B6lfgKs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 21, 2024

Following the reprehensible comments by Rep Gonzales his primary opponent conservative Brandon Herrera responded to his vile attacks on Twitter.

Brandon Herrera: My failure of a Congressman Tony Gonzales went on CNN this morning calling matt gaetz and Rep Bob Good Klansmen, and me a “known neo-Nazi.” This is the death spiral ladies and gentlemen. He has to cry to his liberal friends about me, because Republicans won’t listen anymore.

My failure of a Congressman @TonyGonzales4TX went on CNN this morning calling @mattgaetz and @RepBobGood Klansmen, and me a “known neo-Nazi.” This is the death spiral ladies and gentlemen. He has to cry to his liberal friends about me, because Republicans won’t listen anymore. pic.twitter.com/Wal5m3NclP — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) April 21, 2024

Rep. Eli Crane jumped in to defend his conservative lawmakers

Thank you @EliCrane_CEO. It’s insane to see @TonyGonzales4TX openly show his true colors on CNN as the closeted leftist he is. But at least now the voters of #TX23 can see clearer than ever how much Turncoat Tony prioritizes the uniparty agenda over America first policy. https://t.co/pAwvDpLPfV — Brandon Herrera (@TheAKGuy) April 22, 2024

Republican voters also rejected Rep. Gonzalez’s slander.

How low can @TonyGonzales4TX go? This shows just how scared & desperate he is. He’s actually labeling his opponent in his congressional run off race a “known neo-nazi” straight up slander. Hopefully the good people of TX-23 see through this crap & toss @RepTonyGonzales ass out in… https://t.co/G0lUqZ5Bex — Nuance Bro (@NuanceBro) April 21, 2024

And George Santos revealed Tony Gonzales’s determination to pass an amnesty bill for millions of illegal aliens in the US.

Gonzales is no conservative.

When I was in Congress @RepTonyGonzales used to lobby me hard core for some kind of amnesty push he was planning… Knowing I have a strong opinion and aspirations to work on immigration issues… he thought he’d persuade me to join him. He would call me to his office for meetings… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) April 21, 2024

It’s time we start cleaning the House and ridding ourselves from their awful RINOs. Maybe we can start with tossing Gonzalez from Congress.

