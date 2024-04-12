CNN Says the Black Community Feels Connected to OJ Simpson Because He Killed White People (VIDEO)

This is CNN.

The ghouls at CNN were praising double murderer OJ Simpson after it was reported he died after a battle with cancer.

OJ Simpson on Thursday died just a couple of months after it was reported he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

In February OJ Simpson denied he was receiving hospice care in a video posted to X.

“Hospice? Hospice? Hahaha!” OJ said in the video. “I’m not in any hospice but I don’t know who put that out there….I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl.”

Fast-forward two months and OJ is now dead.

Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in June 1994.

Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to OJ Simpson being the murderer, the disgraced football player was found not guilty.

Ashley Allison, CNN contributor and former National Coalitions Director for Biden-Harris 2020, said OJ Simpson represented something for the black community because he killed two white people.

“He wasn’t a social justice leader, but he represented something for the black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been k*lled. And the history around how black people have been persecuted during slavery.”

“Until this country is ready to actually have an honest conversation about the racial dynamics from our origin story until today, we will always have moments like O.J. Simpson that manifests and our country will always be divided if we don’t actually deal with the issue of race.”

WTF: CNN Contributor suggests black people identified with OJ because he k*lled white people. “[OJ] represented something for the black community in that moment, in that trial, particularly because there were two white people who had been k*lled.” These remarks are insane.… pic.twitter.com/zJHNDJ0I7t — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2024

CNN also praised OJ Simpson for getting away with murder.

“So many people were just happy to see that someone who is rich and famous, and black, could get away with… er … what other people did in the system as well, too,” Stephanie Elam said.

OJ Simpson’s children had to grow up with a mother and CNN is praising the murderer.

These people are sick.

