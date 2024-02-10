Accused Murderer OJ Simpson Diagnosed with Cancer

Accused double murderer OJ Simpson was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“According to sources, Simpson, 76, who previously lived in South Florida, was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently undergoing chemotherapy in Las Vegas.” Local 10 News reported.

“Simpson has been reportedly telling his friends and family that he’s been hearing rumors that he’s in hospice care, but announced on X Friday that that is not the case.” the outlet said.

OJ Simpson denied he was receiving hospice care in a video posted to X.

“Hospice? Hospice? Hahaha!” OJ said in the video. “I’m not in any hospice but I don’t know who put that out there….I’m hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl.”

WATCH:

OJ Simpson reportedly had a massive heart attack and “cheated death” last summer.

Radar Online reported OJ Simpson, 75, had a stent placed in his heart during emergency surgery last year.

Simpson was accused of brutally murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in June 1994.

Despite overwhelming evidence pointing to OJ Simpson being the murderer, the disgraced football player was found not guilty.