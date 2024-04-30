Charlotte Shooter Identified as 39-Yr-Old Terry Clark Hughes, Jr. – 4 Law Enforcement Dead, 8 Shot – Two Females Arrested from House Including 17-yr-Old – Police Report Second Shooter

The Charlotte cop killer was identified as 39-year-old Terry Hughes, Jr.

Hughes shot eight law enforcement officers on Monday killing four officers and injuring four others.

Here is our previous report.

Two female suspects were arrested at the scene including a 17-year-old.

Officer Joshua Eyer passed away on Monday night from his injuries after being shot in the line of duty while assisting other officers with the apprehension of a suspect.

According to police there was a second shooter. The Daily Mail reported: 'When [officers] approached Hughes they were met by gunfire and returned the gunfire, striking Hughes, who was found deceased in a yard', Jennings said.

Officers received 'additional gunfire' from within the residence, but it is not yet clear whose bullets struck which officers, and how many cops were hit overall.

The Charlotte police released a statement last night.