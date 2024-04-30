CBP Arrests Mexican Man at the Peace Bridge Border Crossing After Finding Child Pornography in His Belongings

by

Customs and Border Protection arrested a Mexican national at the Peace Bridge border crossing in New York after finding child pornography in his belongings.

CBP agents encountered Marco Barajas Barron, 52, at the Port of Buffalo crossing on April 26.

In a press release about the arrest, CBP explained that Barron “was operating a commercial vehicle and was refused entry to Canada after a wrong turn. Upon arriving at the CBP primary inspection area, the driver was escorted to secondary for further inspection.”

“During the secondary inspection, CBP officers verified the identity of the driver and discovered additional information indicating suspected illegal activity,” the press release continued. “Further investigation revealed that Barajas Barron possessed child pornographic material.”

It is unclear what medium the material was on or how agents discovered it.

“Our CBP officers are among the best at identifying nefarious actors as part of their border security mission,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “We continue to successfully collaborate with our local law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe.”

The driver and suspected child pornographic material were turned over to the Buffalo Police Department after being processed by CBP.

Cassandra MacDonald

