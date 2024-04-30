Can’t Make This Up: Emergency Slide Falls Off Boeing Plane, Discovered Outside Home of Lawyer Whose Firm Is Suing Boeing

An emergency slide that fell off a Boeing 767 passenger aircraft shortly after taking flight last week was discovered two days later outside the home of a lawyer whose firm is currently suing Boeing over manufacturing safety issues.

Attorney Jake Bissell-Linsk, whose firm is currently suing Boeing due to one of its planes losing a door plug during a flight in January, discovered the emergency slide from Delta Airlines Flight 520 washed ashore on some rocks outside his oceanfront home in New York City.

In a statement to the New York Post, Bissel-Linsk shared, “I didn’t want to touch it, but I got close enough to get a close look at it.”

Shortly after Bissell-Linsk made the discovery, a crew of Delta workers were called out to remove the emergency slide from the rocks.

Bissell-Linsk is a partner at Labaton Keller Sucharow, which has filed a suit against Boeing, alleging the plane manufacturing company made false statements about safety on Alaska Airlines flight 1282 after its door plug blew out.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, the FAA temporarily ordered Boeing 737 Max jets to be grounded after the door plug blew out on Alaska Airlines Flight 1282.

