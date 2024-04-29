California Democrat Introduces Bill to Ban ‘Excessive Homework’

A Democrat lawmaker in California has introduced a bill to ban “excessive homework.”

California State Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo introduced the Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999) to “make homework more supportive and less stressful.”

The Healthy Homework Act (AB 2999) Advances! With local control and input from teachers, students, and parents, #AB2999 aims to create supportive, equitable homework policies for our kids’ mental and physical health. Let’s make homework more supportive and less stressful! pic.twitter.com/4JawwuztZ0 — Assemblymember Pilar Schiavo (@AsmPilarSchiavo) April 24, 2024

Schiavo was clearly going for “cool mom” points, as her daughter is a sixth-grade student who finds homework “exhausting.”

“Homework is exhausting. It’s overwhelming, ” Schiavo’s daughter, Sofia Johnson, told Fox 40. “It’s depressing that my whole day- from when I wake up to when I go to bed- is nearly all taken up with schoolwork.”

Fox 40 explains, “AB 2999 would not ban homework, however, the proposal would mandate local school boards and educational agencies to establish homework policies that consider impacts on students’ physical and mental health all with input from parents, teachers, and students themselves.”

“I think this is going to make a huge impact for students,” Schiavo told the station. “The times have changed and our homework policies don’t always change with the times, so we need to make sure we are addressing issues that are effective and also don’t harm kids.”

Schiavo claimed that easing up kids’ workloads will help their mental health.

“If it’s such a source of stress for kids, and we know taking stress off kids’ plates will make a difference in their mental health, this is something that can practically impact kids’ mental health overnight,” Schiavo added.

The bill has unanimously passed the assembly education committee with no opposition.