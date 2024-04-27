SHOCK VIDEO: Cal Poly Humboldt Shuts Down After Pro-Hamas Activists Occupied the President’s Office

Cal Poly Humboldt, located on the coast in Arcata, about 280 miles north of San Francisco, shut down its campus on Friday after pro-Hamas/Communist activists took over President Tom Jackson’s office and set up an ‘occupy zone.’ One of the buildings was renamed “Intifada Hall” by the terrorist supporters. The school will be closed through May 10 with classes held online. Humboldt, which is a Hispanic-Serving Institution (HSI), reports it has 5,858 undergraduate students with fulltime tuition and fees for the year costing $7,864.

The school has acknowledged outside actors are in involved, saying, in a statement Wednesday (scroll down to April 24 at link), “There are unidentified non-students with unknown intentions, in Siemens Hall. This creates an unpredictable environment. In addition, all entrances to the building are barricaded, creating a fire hazard. Adding to health and safety concerns, many toilets are no longer working.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reported Saturday about 100 tents are spread around the occupied campus, “UPDATE: About 100 tents covered the lawns adjoining Siemens Hall and extended across the Cal Poly Humboldt campus Saturday as Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest in defiance of the university’s orders to leave Friday evening.”

Videos posted online show the takeover of the campus by pro-Hamas activists using Antifa tactics like using ‘riot shields’ to defend against police actions. Earlier in the week there were violent clashes with police on campus. (Police withdrew after battling the activists for several minutes.)

Video posted Friday of riot shields being put together at the ‘occupied’ zone’.

Photos posted Friday:

Video posted Saturday by “Stu” shows the aftermath of the takeover of the Siemens Hall administration building housing the president’s office. Property destruction, trash and graffiti–lots of graffiti, “BREAKING: A look inside “Intifada Hall” at Cal Poly Humboldt. Students have “occupied and barricaded” two buildings and have encamped around them.”

More video posted by Ryan Burns from the Lost Coast Outpost shows what the pro-Hamas activists did to the president’s office:

Lost Coast Outpost filed a report on the occupation with photos and more videos that can be read at this link.

Cal Poly Humboldt issued statements Friday closing the campus and offering amnesty from arrest and mitigation of disciplinary action for those who left by 4 p.m. The statements were posted on the school’s “Emergency” page.

Campus Closed Through the End of the Semester, Remote Instruction and Work Continue

April 26, 2024 – 12:30pm

Campus is now closed through May 10, and work and academic instruction will be remote as individuals continue to occupy Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East. More details to follow about campus operations and remote work. The occupation of Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East is causing ongoing inability to open other campus facilities. Since Monday night, protestors have attempted several times to break into multiple locked buildings with the intention of either locking themselves in, vandalizing, or stealing equipment. Vandalism and theft have continued across campus.

Campus Offers Chance to Leave Buildings with No Immediate Arrest

April 26, 2024 – 2:10pm

As part of an ongoing and urgent effort to protect life and safety in the ongoing crisis of occupied buildings, Cal Poly Humboldt is offering any of those currently in the buildings the opportunity to leave with a guarantee of no immediate arrest. This does not, however, eliminate University conduct-related sanctions or legal implications. Those who walk out peacefully by the deadline will not be immediately arrested and will be able to leave campus without being arrested. In addition, voluntarily departing in this way will be considered as a mitigating factor in University conduct processes and may reduce the severity of sanctions imposed. This offer is open until 4 p.m., Friday, April 26. (Later extended to 5 p.m.) The offer applies to both students and non-students who are currently occupying buildings and illegally camping around them. The individuals inside the buildings were told about this opportunity earlier today. They are also being notified by email and other communications channels. A number of individuals have continued to occupy Siemens Hall since Monday, and have made efforts to occupy other buildings on campus. While the situation is largely stabilized, there is continuing destruction of property and other lawlessness in the central part of campus. This has caused complex operational challenges that require the closure of other facilities on campus. The occupation is having a negative impact on other students, who are trying to complete classes at the end of the semester The Cal Poly Humboldt campus is closed through the remainder of the semester, and work and instruction continue to be remote.

The school responded earlier Friday to the pro-Hamas activists’ list of demands which can be read at the “Emergency” page. The school would not commit to total amnesty:

4. Drop charges against and halt the harassment of student organizers by law enforcement. University policy and conduct violations will follow established procedures, and there will be consequences for actions that violate policy or law. However, students who elect to evacuate the building and support efforts to clear the building will have their actions considered as a mitigating factor within those processes.

Background on Cal Poly Humboldt via Wikipedia (excerpt):

California State Polytechnic University, Humboldt (Cal Poly Humboldt or Humboldt[Note 1][7]) is a public university in Arcata, California. It is one of three polytechnic universities in the California State University (CSU) system and the northernmost campus in the system. The main campus, situated hillside at the edge of a coast redwood forest, overlooks Arcata, much of Humboldt Bay, and the Pacific Ocean. The college town setting on the California North Coast, 8 miles (13 km) north of Eureka, 279 miles (449 km) north of San Francisco, and 654 miles (1053 km) north of Los Angeles is notable for its natural beauty. It is the most westerly four-year university in the contiguous United States. Humboldt is a Hispanic-serving institution (HSI). The university is divided into three colleges: the College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Resources and Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies.[6] It offers 58 bachelor’s degree programs, 14 master’s degree programs, 76 minors, and 4 credential programs.[3] Cal Poly Humboldt does not offer doctoral degrees.

The wave of pro-Hamas protests is being orchestrated by a global anti-Western Civilization alliance of Communists and Islamists. While issue is Gaza, as the saying goes, ‘the issue is never the issue, the issue is the revolution.’