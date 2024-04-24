Cal Poly Humboldt Pro-Palestinian Students Occupy Campus Building, Attack Police (Video)

Cal Poly Humboldt in Arcata, California, has closed its campus through Wednesday after pro-Palestinian protesters occupied and barricaded themselves inside Siemens Hall Monday evening, where students also attacked police officers.

Humboldt for Palestine shared their “demands” on Instagram:

Breaking! Cal Poly Humboldt students have taken Siemens Hall in solidarity with students across the nation occupying campuses for Palestine. Their demands as we understand them are as follows:

1. For CPH to disclose all holdings and collaborations with the zionist entity.

2. Academic Boycott, cut all ties with israeli universities.

3. Divest from all ties to the zionist entity including companies complicit in the occupation of Palestine.

4. To drop all charges and attacks on student organizers.

5. An immediate ceasefire and end to the occupation of Palestine. Students are requesting support as follows: Bodies to join them in the occupation of Siemens hall. Students, faculty, and community members to immediately call the university and UPD and pressure them to deescalate, allow the students to protest peacefully. You can contact UPD at 707-826-5555 and demand these students are allowed to express their first amendment rights!

Ultimately, the building was shut down after they did not leave, Aileen Yoo, a university spokesperson, told SFGATE.