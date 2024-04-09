‘Cafeteria Catholic’ Biden Reacts to Pope Francis’ New Declaration ‘Dignitas Infinita’ – Stands With Trans Indoctrination Over the Church’s Dogma and Doctrine

Pope Francis did something not very usual, and issued a declaration yesterday (7), called ‘Dignitas Infinita’, in which he strongly defended the Catholic Church’s dogma and doctrine without trying to ‘improve’ or ‘modernize’ it.

Christians around the world celebrated it, but not – of course – fake Catholic Joe Biden.

The US president, called a ‘cafeteria Catholic’, who picks and chooses which parts of the teaching he respects, had to side with the trans indoctrination over the pontiff – as one would expect.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about Pope Francis’ declaration condemning gender theory on Monday, and affirmed President Biden’s support for ‘the transgender community’.

Fox News reported:

“A reporter pressed Jean-Pierre regarding the Pope’s Monday document, which formally reaffirms and expands on the Catholic Church’s assertion that attempts to alter an individual’s immutable gender are ultimately misguided attempts to play God. Jean-Pierre declined to say what Biden thought of the document specifically, but added that he does support the transgender community.

‘We are pleased to see that the document… furthered the Vatican’s call to ensure that LGBTQ+ are protected from violence and imprisonment around the world. However, the president will continue to be an advocate for the rights, safety and dignity of the LGBTQ+ community, including transgender people here in the U.S.’, Jean-Pierre said in response to a reporter who asked for a response to the document.”

Reporters wanted to know about the more specific comments about gender theory and transgender individuals, making KJP to try and walk a tightrope.

“‘I’m going to be really careful. The president’s role to litigate internal Church policy, that’s not his role, so I’m gonna be super careful there’, Jean-Pierre said. ‘But I can speak to the president’s stance, and he’s always been very clear on the importance of protecting or having protections for the transgender community and the broader LGBTQ+ community, and that’s been very clear since day one of his administration’.”

‘Dignitas Infinita’, dealt with a dozen contemporary issues through the lens of scripture and church teaching.

Those included abortion, human trafficking, poverty, euthanasia and the death penalty, among others.

The name of the declaration is the Latin for ‘Infinite Dignity’, and it was released after five years in development by the Holy Office, focusing on threats to human dignity in the modern world.

“‘Regarding gender theory, whose scientific coherence is the subject of considerable debate among experts, the Church recalls that human life in all its dimensions, both physical and spiritual, is a gift from God’, the document states. ‘This gift is to be accepted with gratitude and placed at the service of the good. Desiring a personal self-determination, as gender theory prescribes, apart from this fundamental truth that human life is a gift, amounts to a concession to the age-old temptation to make oneself God, entering into competition with the true God of love revealed to us in the Gospel’.”

Pope Francis, for once, confronted the world’s ‘most dangerous ideological colonizations’.

“The document continues: ‘Another prominent aspect of gender theory is that it intends to deny the greatest possible difference that exists between living beings: sexual difference. This foundational difference is not only the greatest imaginable difference but is also the most beautiful and most powerful of them. In the male-female couple, this difference achieves the most marvelous of reciprocities. It thus becomes the source of that miracle that never ceases to surprise us: the arrival of new human beings in the world’.”

While the White House correspondents did not care about it, the document also deals with the Church’s condemnation of abortion and Francis’ strong criticism of surrogate pregnancies, for which he called for a worldwide ban.

