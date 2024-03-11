Pope Francis Bombarded With Criticism for Suggesting Ukraine Must Have the ‘Courage To Raise the White Flag’

Globalist Pope Francis almost always toes the politically correct party line in all his manifestations – you will often see him bending backwards in an effort to say ‘the popular thing’.

But every now and then Francis says something right. It comes as a surprise to us critics of him – but hey, what’s right is right.

And every time he does get one right, he is assailed by harsh criticism from the very sectors of society that he so carefully caters to.

This time around, the Pope suggested that Ukraine have ‘the courage of the white flag’ (read it on my Substack).

Taking into consideration over half a million Ukrainian death and maimed soldiers, no human resources, no guns and ammo, no money, mobilizing the old, the infirm and WOMEN – Francis actually gave sound advice.

All hell broke loose, especially in Kiev.

BBC reported:

“Ukraine has strongly rejected a call by Pope Francis for Kyiv to negotiate an end to its war with Russia and have ‘the courage to raise the white flag’.

Ukraine’s foreign minister says it will “never raise any other flags” than the country’s blue and yellow colors.

And the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the comments as ‘virtual mediation’.”

It was pointless for the Vatican to note that he was speaking of stopping the fighting through negotiation, not capitulation.

Tech Billionaires David Sachs and Elon musk had an exchange in which they made comments to the very same point:

“Sachs: “Ukrainian border guards caught 34 men of conscription age attempting to flee from Ukraine. Each of them paid €10,000 to escape the meat grinder. Ukraine is now the largest prison state in the world.”

Musk: So many have died over the past year for no progress. How many more must die?”

So many have died over the past year for no progress. How many more must die? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 10, 2024

The interviewer asked Francis to comment on the possibility of Ukraine seeking a settlement with Russia – he called it ‘wave the white flag’.

“The Pope was quoted as saying: ‘The strongest one is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people and has the courage of the white flag, and negotiates. When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you have to have the courage to negotiate’, he added.”

The fact is, even though Globalist-liberal and all-too-political Francis has greatly debased the Church’s spiritual leadership in the last years, it is still a factor to be taken into consideration.

“Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski asked whether the Pope would, for balance, encourage Russian President Vladimir Putin to have the courage to withdraw his army from Ukraine.”

Top begin with, the Pope has done that several times. You can fault him for being inconsistent – yes. But never for failing to criticize Russia too. Needless to remind these people that Catholic Pontiff sais that ‘negotiations are never a surrender’.

Criticism also came from Kiev’s puppet Churches, who defend their Nazi-friendly regime by comparing the Russian enemy with Hitler.

Crux reported:

“Speaking while making a visit to the Ukrainian Greek Catholic parish of Saint George in New York, Major Archbishop of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church (UGCC) said in response to the pope’s remarks, ‘in Ukraine no one has the possibility of surrendering’.

‘Ukraine is wounded but undefeated. Ukraine is exhausted but remains standing’, Major Archbishop is Sviatoslav Shevchuk said, telling those who are skeptical about Ukraine’s ability to continue resisting Russia’s military offensive to ‘come to Ukraine and see!’

Similarly, the Ukrainian Embassy to the Holy See said that ‘it is very important to be consistent’. ‘When we speak about a third world war, which we have now, it is necessary to learn from the second war: did anyone then seriously talk about negotiating peace with Hitler and the white flag to satisfy him?’ the embassy said.

The lesson to be learned, then, they said, is ‘if we want to end the war, we must do everything to kill the Dragon!’”