BREAKING: Man Who Set Himself on Fire Identified — Wrote a Manifesto Online Warning of an “Apocalyptic Fascist World Coup” — Calls for Revolution

The man who horrifically set himself ablaze outside of former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial has been identified as 37-year-old Max Azzarello from St. Augustine, Florida, as previously reported by The Gateway Pundit.

Prior to setting himself on fire on Friday afternoon, Azzarello penned an alarming manifesto that he posted online, warning of what he described as an impending “apocalyptic fascist world coup.”

Azzarello made his way into the public park across from the 100 Centre Street courthouse at approximately 1:30 p.m., coinciding with the finalization of the jury in Trump ‘hush money’ trial.

Witnesses say that after removing his jacket, Azzarello doused himself with what is believed to be an alcohol-based cleaning accelerant. Moments later, he was seen sitting down, engulfed in flames.

The shocking scene was captured on video, showing his burnt figure twitching on the ground.

Bystanders and first responders, in a frantic bid to save Azzarello, hurried to extinguish the flames that consumed him for several agonizing minutes.

Laura Loomer, who is in New York to report on Trump’s trial, noted that Azzarello spent the week outside the courthouse displaying a sign that read, “Trump is with Biden and they’re about to fascist coup us.”

According to New York Post, “Just seconds before setting himself on fire, Azzarello had reached into a book bag and retrieved a stack of colorful pamphlets that he then tossed into the air — including some that linked to a Substack page with the heading, “I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial.””

The scattered papers at the scene were consistent with content found on his Instagram page, which remains accessible at the time of this report.

Azzarello uploaded a video to his Instagram earlier this year where he was calling for a revolution.

NEW: The man who set himself on fire outside of former President Donald Trump’s criminal trial in Manhattan wrote an online manifesto before self-immolating: The Ponzi Papers

I have set myself on fire outside the Trump Trial. M. CROSBY

Just minutes before he lit himself on fire, Max sent this farewell statement on his Instagram Story.

