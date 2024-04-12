Breaking: Hezbollah Forces Fire Rockets at Israel on Friday Evening –

by

Dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Friday. Estimates suggest at least 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

At least 40 Hezbollah rockets were shot down by Israeli Iron Dome defense system on Friday after sunset.

There were reports earlier this week on an expected Iranian retaliation for the alleged Israeli strike on IRGC leaders in Syria.

On Wednesday US officials warned Iranian-backed forces could attack Israel within the next 24-48 hours.

Iranian Strike on Israel ‘Imminent’ Within the Next 24-48 Hours – Reporters

Here is more footage of Friday’s attack.

This story is developing.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.