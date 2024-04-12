Breaking: Hezbollah Forces Fire Rockets at Israel on Friday Evening

Dozens of rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon on Friday. Estimates suggest at least 50 rockets were fired from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel.

BREAKING: MASSIVE DRONE ATTACK IN NORTHERN ISRAEL Numerous drone interceptions have activated rocket sirens in towns along the Galilee Panhandle, near the Lebanon border. This follows earlier alerts of suspected drone infiltrations in the area. Source: Times of Israel pic.twitter.com/VUZxHqFTAM — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) April 12, 2024

“Footage showing Dozens of Interceptions by the Israeli Iron Dome and MIM-104 “Patriot” Air Defense Batteries over Northern Israel within the last few minutes following a Large Barrage of Rockets and Drones launched by Hezbollah in Southern Lebanon;” pic.twitter.com/9Mu85ebg2D — Omadi (@iamtenseven) April 12, 2024

At least 40 Hezbollah rockets were shot down by Israeli Iron Dome defense system on Friday after sunset.

BREAKING: The Israeli Iron Dome and Patriot air defense system shooting down more than 40 Hezbollah rockets and drones fired at Israel from Southern Lebanon pic.twitter.com/7G1S92UA2p — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 12, 2024

There were reports earlier this week on an expected Iranian retaliation for the alleged Israeli strike on IRGC leaders in Syria.

On Wednesday US officials warned Iranian-backed forces could attack Israel within the next 24-48 hours.

Here is more footage of Friday’s attack.

This story is developing.