Iranian Strike on Israel ‘Imminent’ Within the Next 24-48 Hours – Reporters

Iranian Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the Zionist regime made the mistake of attacking the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria during his comments Wednesday during Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Khamenei told supporters, “The evil regime made a mistake and it should be punished and will be punished.”

This could escalate quickly. Israel already announced an attack on Iran in response to any attack from Iranian territory.

Thankfully for the Iranian regime, Joe Biden has funded a total of $80 billion or more to the Islamic state since coming in office.

Iran may strike Israel within the next 24-48 hours.

Russia Today reported: