Iranian Strike on Israel ‘Imminent’ Within the Next 24-48 Hours – Reporters

Iranian Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has said that the Zionist regime made the mistake of attacking the Iranian diplomatic mission in Syria during his comments Wednesday during Eid al-Fitr prayers.
Khamenei told supporters, “The evil regime made a mistake and it should be punished and will be punished.”
This could escalate quickly. Israel already announced an attack on Iran in response to any attack from Iranian territory.
Israel threatens to strike Iran directly if Iran launches attack from its territory – Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vows retaliation against Israel for the killing of two Iranian generals in Syria, emphasizing the importance of punishing the "evil regime."
Thankfully for the Iranian regime, Joe Biden has funded a total of $80 billion or more to the Islamic state since coming in office.
Joe Biden Gifts Another $10 Billion to Iran – His Total Funding to Iran Now Comes to $80 Billion Since He Entered Office- And This is One Month After Iran-Backed Hamas Slaughtered 1,400 Jews in Israel
Iran may strike Israel within the next 24-48 hours.
Russia Today reported:
The promised Iranian retaliation for the Israeli attack on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus is likely in the next 24-48 hours, anonymous US officials told Bloomberg on Wednesday.
Two generals of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force were killed in the Israeli airstrike on April 1, which for the first time targeted an internationally protected diplomatic mission.
There has been a widespread expectation that Iran would refrain from reprisal until the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Speaking on Wednesday, as Muslims celebrated the feast of Eid-al-Fitr, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Israel “must and shall be punished” for what it did.
“Major missile or drone strikes” are now imminent, Bloomberg reported citing “people familiar with” the Israeli, US and allied intelligence reports. They will likely be carried out by either Iran directly, or its allies such as the Lebanon-based Hezbollah, the anonymous sources said.