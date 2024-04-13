Breaking: Biden Returning to the White House From Delaware Beach Vacation as World Awaits Iran Attack on Israel

Joe Biden will return to the White House Saturday afternoon, interrupting a weekend vacation at the beach in Delaware, the Biden press office announced:

“The President is returning to the White House this afternoon to consult with his national security team about events in the Middle East.”



File screen image.

Biden took off for his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home Friday night with plans to not return until Sunday night, even as he told reporters earlier Friday that he expected Iran to attack Israel “sooner rather than later”:

NEW: Biden tells me “my expectation is sooner rather than later” when I asked how imminent is an attack on Israel from Iran. Asked what his message is to Tehran, he warned, “Don’t.” He reiterated U.S. commitment to helping Israel defend itself. — Weijia Jiang (@weijia) April 12, 2024

#BREAKING: President Biden says he expects an attack by Iran "sooner rather than later." Says Iran will not succeed and that the US is devoted to the defense of Israel. In a message to Iran, Biden says, "Don't!" pic.twitter.com/XNEqXZslbn — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) April 12, 2024

TGP reported earlier Saturday that Biden had only one day of work (this Monday) at the White House scheduled over the next nine days even as the Middle East teetered on the edge of war between Iran and Israel after Israel reportedly killed several senior IRGC officers in an April 1 airstrike at a building in Syria that Iran claimed was a diplomatic facility.

On Saturday, Iran seized control of a cargo ship with alleged ties to Israel, in the Straight of Hormuz. The MSC Aries is reported to have a crew of 25.

MSC confirm that the MSC Aries container ship has been seized by Iran in Strait of Hormuz. MSC statement below: pic.twitter.com/MCAKiQKzBT — James Landale (@BBCJLandale) April 13, 2024

This screenshot from a video provided to AP by a defense official shows a helicopter raid against a vessel near the Strait of Hormuz. According to reports, IRGC boarded the Israeli-linked ship, MSC ARIES.https://t.co/Mb1qEdh1zy https://t.co/7XTorffHC5 pic.twitter.com/CiXOdn8BI3 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) April 13, 2024

The video:

#NEW: Video of the hijacking of the MSC Aries by the IRGC pic.twitter.com/AlANlpbAYM — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) April 13, 2024

Biden National Security Spokesperson Adrienne Watson posted a statement condemning the seizure:

“We strongly condemn the Iranian seizure of the Portuguese flagged, British-owned MSC AIRES in international waters. The crew is comprised of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian & Estonian nationals. We call on Iran to release the vessel & its international crew immediately. Seizing a civilian vessel without provocation is a blatant violation of international law, and an act of piracy by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization. It must be condemned unequivocally, & we will work with our partners to hold Iran to account for its actions.”

We strongly condemn the Iranian seizure of the Portuguese flagged, British-owned MSC AIRES in international waters. The crew is comprised of Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian & Estonian nationals. We call on Iran to release the vessel & its international crew immediately. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) April 13, 2024

It must be condemned unequivocally, & we will work with our partners to hold Iran to account for its actions. — Adrienne Watson (@NSC_Spox) April 13, 2024

Saturday afternoon, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan posted he spoke with his Israeli counterpart, “This morning, I spoke with my Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Hanegbi, to discuss events in the Middle East. During the call, I reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of Israel.”

This morning, I spoke with my Israeli counterpart, National Security Advisor Hanegbi, to discuss events in the Middle East. During the call, I reiterated the United States’ ironclad commitment to the security of Israel. — Jake Sullivan (@JakeSullivan46) April 13, 2024

The Pentagon also released a statement Saturday on a phone call between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant:

“Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant today to discuss urgent regional threats and reiterated unwavering U.S. support for Israel’s defense. Secretary Austin made clear that Israel could count on full U.S. support to defend Israel against any attacks by Iran and its regional proxies.”