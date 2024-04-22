Lawsuit Seeks to ‘Ban the Jab’ in Florida — Declares Injections Biological and Technological Weapons

Guest post by Dr. Joseph Sansone

On March 3rd, 2024, Dr. Joseph Sansone filed a Writ of Mandamus in the Supreme Court of Florida seeking to compel Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of Covid 19 injections (nanoparticle injections/mRNA injections) in the State of Florida.

The mandamus also seeks to compel Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis of their contents.

Mandamus is a Latin word that means ‘we command.’ The Florida State Constitution grants the Supreme Court of Florida the jurisdiction to force state officers to do their lawful duty.

The Florida Supreme Court, state Appellate, and Circuit Courts, have concurrent jurisdiction. However, on March 20th the Florida Supreme Court exercised its discretion and transferred the case to the Circuit Court of the Second Judicial Circuit, in and for Leon County, Florida. The Court is located in the state capital of Tallahassee, which is a trial court.

Dr. Sansone’s litigation is the only pending case in the United States, and possibly the world, seeking to prohibit the distribution of the Covid 19 nanoparticle injections.

The 74-page document cites state and federal biological weapons laws, domestic terrorism laws, treason laws, murder, fraud, and informed consent laws, as well as other laws being violated. It even cites Florida’s accessory after a fact law, which makes it a felony to allow a crime to continue to be permitted or shield perpetrators from prosecution.

To date, approximately 10 Florida Republican County Parties have passed ‘Ban the Jab’ resolutions declaring Covid 19 injections biological and technological weapons, also calling on the Governor to prohibit their distribution and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis.

Dr. Sansone states that he provided evidence last summer to 67 County Sheriffs, 20 State Attorneys, and to the Governor and Attorney General and received no response.

Sansone also stated that he received no response from the Governor or Attorney General again in October of 2023. In February he sent a final demand letter to the Governor and Attorney General that also went unanswered.

Governor Ron DeSantis or Attorney General Ashley Moody have not publicly responded to the Mandamus. Dr. Sansone stated that he hoped the Governor would be open to signing a settlement agreement now that he was presented with so much evidence.

The Mandamus also cites the fact that the Florida Department of Health has called for the shots to come off the market and also quotes Florida Surgeon General, Dr. Ladapo.

(19) On January 3, 2024, the Florida Department of Health called for the halt of the use of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines in human beings, with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo, specifically stating, “DNA integration poses a unique and elevated risk to human health and to the integrity of the human genome… If the risks of DNA integration have not been assessed for mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, these vaccines are not appropriate for use in human beings.”

(20) At a minimum this is a clear violation of Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023)—It is unlawful for a person to perform or cause the performance of any of the following acts in this state, “The manufacture, repackaging, sale, delivery, or holding or offering for sale of any drug, device, or cosmetic that is adulterated or misbranded or has otherwise been rendered unfit for human or animal use.”

(21) Dr. Ladapo went on to rebuke the FDA stating, “It is my hope that, in regard to COVID-19, the FDA will one day seriously consider its regulatory responsibility to protect human health, including the integrity of the human genome.” In public statements Dr. Ladapo went as far as calling the Covid mRNA injection the “Anti Christ of drugs” and stated that they are evil.

On April 27th the Arizona Republican Party is scheduled to vote on a ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution declaring Covid 19 injections biological and technological weapons. Last summer, the Idaho Republican Party passed a similar resolution.

Recently, the Leon County Circuit Court dismissed the case. Dr. Sansone has filed a motion for a rehearing and states that if rejected he will file a notice of appeal in the First District Court of Appeal.

Sansone says that if the evidence is allowed to be heard, he will win. Regardless, he states that he will likely appeal if he does not prevail and said, “If this path gets blocked, we will find another. We will not allow the genocide to continue in the State of Florida”.

Sansone stated, “Nobody is going to save you. You need to take action now to stop this. Call the Governor and Attorney General and tell them to stop this now!”

PETITION FOR A WRIT OF MANDAMUS

(1) This petition for a writ of mandamus is brought under Article V, § 3(b)(8) Florida Constitution, and under Florida Rules of Appellate Procedure 9.03O(a)(3), 9.100 and other relevant authorities to enforce state and federal laws including, and not limited to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023); Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381; Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023); Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331, Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023); Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023); and Genocide 18 USC §1091. Petitioner seeks an order of mandamus, requiring the Respondents to immediately prohibit the distribution, promotion, access and administration of COVID-19 injections, mRNA nanoparticle injections, and all mRNA products in the State of Florida.

