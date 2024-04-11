Boxer Jake Paul Invites President Trump and Son Barron To His Mega-Fight Against Mike Tyson (VIDEO)

YouTuber turned boxing star Jake Paul joined Jesse Watter Prime Time to promote his mega-fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Towards the conclusion of his interview with Jesse Waters, Jake Paul invited President Trump and his son Barron to the fight.

Paul stated, “Trump, if you are watching this, this is an invite. I know you used to promote Tyson, so I’d love to have you at the fight. Vivek came to my other fight. And, of course, the silver fox, Barron Trump.”

“Donny, pull up, we’ve got tickets for you,” added Paul.

Jake Paul is set to fight Mike Tyson, 57, on July 20, 2024, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight will also be exclusively aired live on Netflix.

Trump and Tyson have a long history together.

In 1988, Trump paid a record $11 million for a site fee to host the super fight Mike Tyson vs. Michael Spinks at the Atlantic City Convention Hall, which was attached to the Trump Plaza Hotel.

Tyson won the fight in a 91-second KO and earned a record-breaking $22 million purse.

Trump, however, was not only a supporter of Tyson during his highs but was also a defender of him at his lows.

When Mike Tyson was convicted of rape back in 1992, Trump went on David Letterman to suggest that Iron Mike didn’t receive a fair trial.

Tyson has also returned the favor and has defended Trump on several occasions.

In 2016, Tyson endorsed Trump and publicly stated that Trump has been a real friend to him.

Mike Tyson DEFENDS Donald Trump

