Mike Tyson Stands Up for Trump, Says Manhattan DA Has An Agenda

Former Heavyweight Boxing Legend Mike Tyson recently told a Breitbart reporter what he thinks about Trump possibly being arrested by the Manhattan DA’s office.

When asked by a Breitbart reporter what he thinks about the Manhattan DA office coming after Trump, Tyson stated “They have agendas and that’s it… doesn’t have to be a bad agenda but it’s an agenda. I don’t know… I don’t think he should go to jail. “

Tyson made his comments at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Miami which just so happened to be where a GOP retreat event was taking place.

Legendary pro boxer @MikeTyson said he does not think former President @realdonaldtrump should go to jail. https://t.co/1XO4M8ci6b — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 21, 2023

Besides running into a Breitbart reporter, Tyson also ran into House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Tyson and Trump have been friends for the last 30 years and the two have defended each other on a numerous occasions.

When Mike Tyson was first convicted of rape back in 1992, Trump went on David Letterman to suggest that Iron Mike didn’t receive a fair trial.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported Mike Tyson endorsed Trump back in 2016 during a HuffPost live Interview.

Tyson would show his support towards Trump once again while being interviewed by far-left comedian Michael Rapaport in 2017.

Tyson during the interview with Rapaport would share how he liked the way Trump stood up for him when the world turned their back on him.

