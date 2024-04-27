BLM Leader John Sullivan Who Sought to “Incite Violence” on Capitol Hill Is Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for His Actions on Jan. 6 – Famously Filmed Ashli Babbitt’s Murder in US Capitol

NOTE TO READERS: NOT ONE single mainstream media outlet is willing to be honest with the American public and play video of John Sullivan’s extensive history as a BLM and Antifa organizer.
NOT ONE!
Antifa-BLM organizer John Sullivan was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison for his actions on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.
Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan was arrested in Utah after the US Capitol riots.
As reported previously, Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6th.
“We About to Go Get that MotherF***er! – It’s Time for Revolution!” – VIDEO – BLM Threatens to Rip President Trump from White House
Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.
Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This was a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and was previously arrested in Utah.
Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.
The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.
The media and January 6 committee missed this for some reason?
Antifa leader Jayden X spent one night in jail and was then released.
The Gateway Pundit first reported on Jayden X back in August 2020 during the BLM riots in Washington DC.
John Sullivan, Jayden X, spoke at the rallies calling on BLM radicals to "go get that motherf**ker" in the White House.
“We About to Go Get that MotherF***er! – It’s Time for Revolution!” – VIDEO – BLM Threatens to Rip President Trump from White House
The media conveniently ignores this too.
Axios reported:
A Utah man who claimed he was acting as a citizen journalist when he joined Jan. 6 rioters and filmed scenes inside the U.S. Capitol, including the fatal shooting of Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison.
The big picture: John Earle Sullivan, who prosecutors said earned more than $90,000 from selling his video footage of the Capitol breach, was convicted in November of several charges including felony obstruction of an official proceeding and civil disorder.
- The 29-year-old from Salt Lake City was also sentenced to 36 months of supervised release and ordered to pay $2,000 in restitution, according to the Department of Justice.
Context: Sullivan, who was wearing a ballistic vest and gas mask when he joined rioters storming the Capitol, was heard on video yelling expletives, including "we're about to burn this s--t down!," "we're f--king s--t up" and "I'm gonna make these Trump supporters f--k all this s--t up," per court documents.
- He told the mob he had a knife and offered it to them as he filmed them trying to break open doors to the House Chamber and the Speaker's Lobby, prosecutors said. Congress members, staff and journalists were inside the House of Representatives at the time.
- Video evidence shows Sullivan climbing through a broken window at the Capitol building and eventually reaching the Speaker's Lobby, where he can be heard encouraging a mob breaking glass panes in the door and telling police officers to "go home" before Babbitt climbs through and is shot, per the DOJ.