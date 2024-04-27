BLM Leader John Sullivan Who Sought to “Incite Violence” on Capitol Hill Is Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for His Actions on Jan. 6 – Famously Filmed Ashli Babbitt’s Murder in US Capitol

NOTE TO READERS: NOT ONE single mainstream media outlet is willing to be honest with the American public and play video of John Sullivan’s extensive history as a BLM and Antifa organizer.

NOT ONE!

Antifa-BLM organizer John Sullivan was sentenced on Friday to six years in prison for his actions on January 6, 2021 at the US Capitol.

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan was arrested in Utah after the US Capitol riots.

As reported previously, Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6th.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This was a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and was previously arrested in Utah.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

The media and January 6 committee missed this for some reason?

Antifa leader Jayden X spent one night in jail and was then released.

The Gateway Pundit first reported on Jayden X back in August 2020 during the BLM riots in Washington DC.

John Sullivan, Jayden X, spoke at the rallies calling on BLM radicals to "go get that motherf**ker" in the White House.

The media conveniently ignores this too.

Axios reported: