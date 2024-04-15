Bill Maher Says Quiet Part OUT LOUD: Calls Abortion MURDER | Beyond the Headlines

While some liberals try and rationalize abortion not being murder – despite the calls for it to be legalized well into the timeframe in which a baby has a heartbeat – show host and comedian Bill Maher took a very different approach. Recently, on his show ‘Real Time’, he admitted abortion was MURDER, but that he was okay with that – after which, the crowd goes silent. Are liberals starting to understand the actions they’ve been taking and the moral reality of them, or did Maher just say too much and let the mask slip?

