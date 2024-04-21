Biden Regime Sues Sheetz Convenience Stores for Discrimination ONE DAY After Old Joe’s Embarrassing Botched Photo Op at a Sheetz Gas Station

President Trump is swarmed by supporters at fast food restaurants and bodegas where he spends a long time talking to them and reporters, as happened last Tuesday evening in Harlem.

In contrast, 81 million vote getter Joe Biden stopped by a Sheetz gas station in Pittsburgh Wednesday afternoon and was greeted by total silence, save for one supporter who met him at the door with a hug. Video of Biden’s entrance shows two children and their mother seated, silently watching Biden, with the sound of the in-store music heard quite clearly over the small talk by Biden and the supporter.

There were no cheers, no chants of “Four more years!” Just muzak.

With few supporters to talk to, Biden was in and out in just two minutes according to the pool report.

The very next day the Biden regime sued Sheetz, Inc. for racial discrimination because the company WON’T HIRE FELONS!

That sounds racist?

Local WTAJ in Pittsburgh reported the news.



The Biden administration used the chain for a photo op fail on April 17th – Then sued the company on April 18th.

The EEOC released this statement on Thursday April 18, 2024.