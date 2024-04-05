Biden at Baltimore Bridge: “The Biden Family Goes All the Way Back to Being Watermen in This Bay For a Long Time…Back in the Mid-1800s” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Friday traveled to Baltimore to deliver remarks after he participated in an aerial tour of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, Commandant of the United States Coast Guard Admiral Linda Fagan, and Chief of Engineers and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Lieutenant General Scott Spellmon.

Baltimore’s Key Bridge collapsed last month after a container ship collided with a support column.

Several people who were working on the Baltimore bridge at the time it collapsed perished.

Biden opened up his remarks in Baltimore by claiming the Biden family goes all the way back to being watermen in the bay more than 175 years.

“By the way, folks, I say to my dad, ‘Dad, they’re mispronouncing Baltmur.’ The Biden family goes all the way back to being watermen in this bay for a long, long time, back in the mid-1800s…” Biden said.

"By the way, folks, I say to my dad, 'Dad, they're mispronouncing Baltmur.' The Biden family goes all the way back to being watermen in this bay for a long, long time, back in the mid-1800s…" Biden said.

Joe Biden was completely incoherent due to his slurring.

Biden is completely incomprehensible due to his slurring

Of course, Biden got lost after he wrapped his remarks.

“Go this way?” Biden said as he shuffled away from the lectern.

