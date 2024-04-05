WATCH LIVE: Biden Visits Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore

Joe Biden is in Baltimore, Maryland to visit the recently collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge and “deliver remarks reaffirming his commitment to the people of Baltimore,” following a fly-by tour on Air Force One the White House said.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the collapse of the bridge after a cargo ship collided with and took out a support column.

The Key Bridge is a major commuter route carrying the Baltimore Beltway I-695 over the Patapsco River at the southern end of the Baltimore Harbor.

Two weeks later, it is still unclear how this happened, but Old Joe’s coming to the rescue.

Per AP:

BALTIMORE (AP) — President Joe Bide got a firsthand look Friday at efforts to clear away the hulking remains of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, as cranes, ships and diving crews work to reopen one of the nation’s main shipping lanes. Aboard Marine One, circling the warped metal remains and the mass of construction and salvage equipment trying to clear the wreckage of last week’s collapse, Biden got his first up close view of the devastation. On the ground, he was set to receive updates from local officials, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and Army Corps of Engineers. Eight workers — immigrants from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador — were filling potholes on the bridge when it was hit by a huge cargo ship and collapsed in the middle of the night of March 26. Two men were rescued, but the bodies of only two of the six who died have been recovered. The president was also set to meet with the families of the victims.

