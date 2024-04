Aussie PM Wants to CENSOR Internet Over MEMES | Beyond the Headlines

After the most recent violent incidents in Australia with the stabbing at Bondi Crossing and the attack of Bishop Mar Mari, Australian PM Anthony Albanese wants CENSORSHIP on X after his constituents unleashed a flurry of memes making fun of him. Why exactly are Australians so up in arms against Albanese, though?

Elijah Schaffer discusses all this and more on today’s Beyond the Headlines!