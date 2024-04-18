CONFIRMED – AS GATEWAY PUNDIT REPORTED: Afghan Suicide Bomber Who Killed 13 Americans and 173 Afghans Was Released From Bagram Prison During Biden’s Botched 2021 Withdrawal

On August 26, 2021, Islamic terrorist Abdul Rehman killed 173 Afghans and 13 Americans at the Kabul Airport.

The Gateway Pundit reported in September 2021 that the terrorist was released from prison at Bagram Air Base after Joe Biden abandoned the airfield in the middle of the night.



Abdul Rehman al-logri

Joe Biden abandoned Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years in July by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ secret departure more than two hours after they left.

The Taliban quickly took control of Bagram Air Base, which is only 30 miles north of Kabul, on August 15th and released thousands of terrorists held at its prison. The Americans and Afghans left the Taliban military equipment, uniforms, rations and even sports drinks.

The ISIS suicide bomber who murdered 13 US servicemen and women and 169 Afghans was released by the Taliban from the Bagram Base prison in July.

ISIS suicide bomber Abdul Rehman was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for the past four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists.

Story claims Kabul airport bomber was an Afghan IS-K member who planned an attack in New Delhi. CIA detected threat in 2017, notified RAW. RAW nabbed him, gave him to US which sent him to Bagram. Taliban released him and he kills 169 Afghans/13 US soldiers https://t.co/X1VZqzmVrr — Jeff M. Smith (@Cold_Peace_) September 19, 2021

Firstpost reported:

The Islamic State suicide bomber who killed at least 169 Afghan civilians and 13 United States soldiers outside Kabul airport last month was incarcerated in Afghanistan’s notorious Bagram prison for the past four years, thanks to Indian efforts, Firstpost has learnt through credible intelligence sources. Senior Indian intelligence sources familiar with the case have told Firstpost that he was handed over to the United States’ Central Intelligence Agency by the Research and Analysis Wing in September 2017. However, the jihadist walked free on 15 August along with thousands of other dangerous terrorists held in the high-security prison, taking advantage of the chaos that ensued in the aftermath of the United State’s hurried exit and the Taliban’s swift takeover of the entire country. Identified as Abdul Rehman, the jihadist was a former student of an engineering college in India and hailed from Afghanistan’s Logar province. He was the son of an Afghan merchant who frequently visited India for business. His arrest had led to the termination of a plot by the Islamic State of Khurasan Province (IS-K) — the Islamic State’s regional wing in Afghanistan — to stage suicide bombings in New Delhi and other cities across the region, probably on the behest of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence Directorate (ISI).

Sawt al-Hind mentions that Abdur Rehman al-Logari was arrested 5 years ago in India before he could carry out a suicide attack in Delhi (to avenge Kashmir) and deported to Afghanistan. He did not go home and struck Kabul airport. https://t.co/PGUxDkyvjf — Vineet (@UNIT54777) September 18, 2021

It has now been confirmed that the suicide bomber who killed 13 U.S. service members in 2021 during Biden’s disastrous withdrawal had been released from an Afghan prison as the confusion unfolded.

The Afghan withdrawal happened early in Biden’s presidency and his poll numbers have never fully recovered. The incident may have also had something to do with the military’s ongoing struggle to find new recruits.

Following the withdrawal, Biden famously turned his back to the press and the American people at one point, a gesture he has repeated many times since.

The Washington Free Beacon released this confirmation on Wednesday – more than two years after Gateway Pundit’s original reporting.

Biden Admin Confirms Afghan Suicide Bomber Was Freed From Prison Abandoned During US Withdrawal The Biden administration on Monday confirmed that the Afghan suicide bomber who killed more than a dozen U.S. service members at the Kabul airport in 2021 had been freed from a prison abandoned during the U.S. military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan. House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Michael McCaul (R., Texas) in a Monday statement said a Defense Department report revealed that the suicide bomber who detonated an explosive belt at the airport’s Abbey Gate and killed 13 U.S. service members and injured 45 more in August 2021 was “Abdul Rahman al-Logari, an ISIS-K terrorist who was freed from the Bagram prison by the Taliban.” American troops had left the Bagram Airfield just weeks before the Abbey Gate bombing, as part of the Biden administration’s Afghanistan withdrawal. Afghan officials said the American troops abandoned Bagram, Afghanistan’s largest airfield, after nearly 20 years without even notifying the base’s new Afghan commander. Trending: Confirmed: Researchers Reveal COVID mRNA Vaccines Contain Component that Suppresses Immune Response and Stimulates Cancer Growth McCaul in his Monday statement denounced congressional Democrats, arguing that the American public would have known what happened at the Kabul airport much sooner had the Democrats “fulfilled their constitutional obligations and conducted oversight.”

After the suicide bombing, Biden somehow managed to make things look even worse.

Remember when Joe Biden looked at his watch during a memorial service for the 13 US service members he got kįlled in Kabul in 2021 during his botched withdrawal from Afghanistan? America certainly does. Biden has lost his right to ever speak about our military. pic.twitter.com/5AIysaAHco — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) April 17, 2024

Biden is such a disgrace.