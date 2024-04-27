Another Biden Disaster: US Troops Now Being Forced Out of Chad – As a Majority of Troops are Being Forced Out of Neighboring Niger – Abandoning a $100 Million Airbase

Another Joe Biden foreign policy disaster is in the works.

Joe Biden already turned over the Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan to Taliban terrorists in September 2021.

Biden abandoned Afghanistan’s Bagram Airfield after nearly 20 years in July by shutting off the electricity and slipping away in the night without notifying the base’s Afghan commander, who discovered the Americans’ secret departure more than two hours after they left.

The Taliban quickly took control of Bagram Air Base, which is only 30 miles north of Kabul, on August 15th and released thousands of terrorists held at its prison. The Americans and Afghans left the Taliban military equipment, uniforms, rations and even sports drinks.

The ISIS suicide bomber who murdered 13 US servicemen and women and 169 Afghans was released by the Taliban from the Bagram Base prison in July.

ISIS suicide bomber Abdul Rehman was incarcerated at the Bagram prison for the past four years until he was set free by the Taliban terrorists.

Abdul Rehman then murdered 13 Americans and 173 Afghans in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul Airport.

Last week we learned about Joe Biden’s latest foreign policy disaster. The situation in Niger could top the Afghanistan withdrawal – if that is possible.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) totally embarrassed the US Army Secretary and exposed Joe Biden’s latest foreign policy catastrophe during questioning this week in the US House of Representatives’ Armed Services Committee hearing.

Gaetz exposed the latest Biden foreign policy failure – this time in Niger, Africa.

US troops are trapped in the country allegedly without water and medicine. The Army was likely hiding this to protect itself from embarrassment. Deployed Americans are in limbo and unable to do their jobs and the Biden State Department is completely outmaneuvered once again.

Secretary Wormuth and General Randy George testified before the House Armed Services Committee on April 16th.

Matt Gaetz posted the report on his congressional webpage.

US Army Secretary Christine Wormuth, a potential DEI hire, was stunned and speechless when Matt Gaetz confronted her about the trapped US soldiers in Niger a country in tremendous turmoil.

It now appears the US has a trade offer from the military junta in Niger. The Russian-backed military junta in Niger will release the 1,000 US soldiers trapped at the base in exchange for the keys to the $100 million American airbase in the country.

WAR: Niger’s Russian-backed military junta has agreed to release 1,000 US troops it was effectively holding hostage in exchange for Biden’s agreement to turn over our $100M airbase to Niger and Russian forces. The US media will barely mention this humiliation today. pic.twitter.com/UpmnsMMI2g — @amuse (@amuse) April 21, 2024

How is it possible that the Biden regime could be so inept?

How is it possible that the US military could be so incompetent?

Should Americans expect more from our Billion dollar investment into the military industrial complex?

Now Chad is forcing a majority of US troops out of the country.

JUST IN: US military forced to withdraw troops from Chad, NYT reports. "The departure of US military personnel in Chad and Niger comes as both countries are turning away from years of cooperation with the United States and forming partnerships with Russia." pic.twitter.com/3AmNU9S3pa — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) April 25, 2024

The Biden-Obama regime is destroying US credibility around the world.

This report is unbelievable. The US is no longer respected under Joe Biden.

The AP reported:

The United States will pull the majority of its troops from Chad and Niger as it works to restore key agreements governing what role there might be there for the American military and its counterterrorism operations, the Pentagon said Thursday. Both African countries have been integral to the U.S. military’s efforts to counter violent extremist organizations across the Sahel region, but Niger’s ruling junta ended an agreement last month that allows U.S. troops to operate in the West African country. In recent days, neighboring Chad also has questioned whether an existing agreement covered the U.S. troops operating there. The U.S. will relocate most of the approximately 100 forces it has deployed in Chad for now, Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said Thursday at a press briefing. “As talks continue with Chadian officials, U.S. AFRICOM is currently planning to reposition some U.S. military forces from Chad, some portions of which were already scheduled to depart. This is a temporary step as part of the ongoing review of our security cooperation, which will resume after Chad’s May 6th presidential election," Ryder said. In Niger, the majority of the 1,000 U.S. personnel assigned there also are expected to depart, Ryder said. U.S. and Nigerien officials were expected to meet Thursday in Niger's capital, Niamey, “to initiate discussions on an orderly and responsible withdrawal of U.S. forces," the State Department said in a statement late Wednesday. Follow-up meetings between senior Pentagon and Niger officials are expected next week “to coordinate the withdrawal process in a transparent manner and with mutual respect,” Ryder said.

Interesting information from the African reporter on RT.