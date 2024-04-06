“America’s General” – Inside the Premier and a First-Look at General Michael Flynn’s Movie, “Flynn: Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost”

Last night, close to one thousand patriots gathered in a small ballroom-style convention center in the beautiful seaside town of Venice, FL for the premier of “Flynn: Deliver the Truth. Whatever the Cost”. The town’s size and proximity to the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico made it the perfect venue to kick off the nationwide tour that General Mike Flynn has embarked on to share his story of the lawfare waged against him and his family.

Joined on the tour by retired Green Beret Lt. Col. Ivan Raiklin and Sgt Boone Cutler, General Flynn shines a light on the persecution the Flynn family has faced for the last 7 years and is now similarly being turned loose on everyday Americans, such as the 71-year old grandma who prayed inside the US Capitol on January 6th and was just found guilty of her ‘atrocious’ behavior (end sarcasm).

Or the pro-life Catholic father of 7 who was defending his 12-year-old son from sexually-explicit harassment thrown in his face by a deranged abortion-loving grown man on a sidewalk. The local authorities declined to press charges but the Federal Government shortly after swooped in, guns drawn with full battle-rattle, in a 25+ man FBI raid on his Pennsylvania home with all seven inside. Even the judge who presided over the ‘not guilty’ verdict raised issue with how thin the case was.

Or perhaps Alfredo Luna, a US Marine-turned-police-officer in California who had his home raided by the FBI in January 2021 after the January 6th protest at the US Capitol. Luna, a recipient of the Medal of Valor (the law enforcement equivalent of the Medal of Honor), was not in Washington DC on January 6th. You read that right. The basis of his warrant? A tweet.

The 20+ man FBI raid, complete with a drone and flashbang, was recorded in the early hours by his neighbor’s Ring doorbell camera. Luna would eventually be charged by local authorities with possession of a rifle, which Luna has the paperwork to show that it is lawfully owned. That case continues to this day. Despite the sweetheart plea deal of sweetheart plea deals, Luna is not backing down.

And that takes us to General Flynn’s story, perhaps the foundational starting point of the persecutions against ‘America First’.

In the late Friday afternoon, a crowd of grassroots everyday American patriots gathered and socialized for a little over an hour before the film began. It was an exceptional environment. Col. Raiklin was giving a group of people a point-by-point breakdown of ‘The Wall’ that was assembled to piece together General Flynn’s story from start to now, including several Gateway Pundit article snapshots.

Sgt. Boone Cutler was interacting with guests and discussing the 5GW book series he co-authored with the General. Those who attend the tour in person have an opportunity to pick up the newest version about the Role of the Church before its even available online.

There was a small bar/reception area where folks mingled with each other with ‘The Wall’ as the backdrop. It was a unifying conversation about concerns for the direction of our country, and perhaps the world, as everyday American face a plethora of hardships that were unimaginable just five years ago. Unfortunately, besides Modelo, the beer selections at that particular venue were Aneheuser-Busch products, so I opted for a glass of wine.

The movie began after a brief introduction from the General. Immediately, I could relate. General Flynn loves the ocean and understands it’s divine mystery as it wraps you in indescribable serenity. After a brief background, the film dives into General Flynn’s distinguished 33-years of impeccable military service. You simply do not rise to the head of the Defense Intelligence Agency unless you are the absolute best of the best, as the film describes.

In the journey to the top military intelligence officer in the world, the film lays out questions and concerns General Flynn had with US involvement in previous wars. In fact, he states something to the effect of ‘the United States gets an A+ for getting into wars but an F for winning them.’ As a Marine combat veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom, this resonated with me. Bigly. My eyes watered up as he eloquently laid out the same questions I’ve been asking myself ever since, as biased as this may sound, the election and presidency of Donald J. Trump. For the first time in my 40 years on this earth, we had a President who didn’t thrust us into another war and made arduous steps to get us out of the decades-long one we were in.

Without spoiling the movie, I learned why the famous hashtag the General and his supporters often use, #fightlikeaFlynn, incorporates that small discrete ‘a’ in there: the battle he endured heavily relied on the support of and help from his brothers and sisters, his son, but perhaps most importantly, his wife, Lori. It is becoming a rare occasion to see a marriage survive almost five decades together. It’s even more rare to see that type of devotion while operating at the highest levels of our military, which is arguably one of the most demanding professions in our country. The saying, “Marine Wife: Toughest Job in the Corps” is a well-known slogan amongst Marines for a reason. I’m sure the same is true for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard.

Whether you know just about all (you think) there is to know about the General’s story or you don’t know much at all other than he was arrested and the Mockingbird Media said “Flynn: bad!”, I believe you’ll walk away fulfilled. You will hopefully understand, if you don’t already, the weaponization of the Department of Justice against Donald Trump, General Flynn, and anyone who resists the globalist takeover we currently face. General Flynn was a “Kennedy Democrat” who was nominated by former DNI James Clapper under Barack Obama only to have the administration turn their back on him when they realized he wouldn’t ‘toe the line’. No one is ‘safe’.

Many times throughout the film, the crowd would erupt in applause, whether it was the first appearance of a beloved personality such as Tucker Carlson, Devin Nunes, Sidney Powell, or, of course, Donald Trump, or in admiration of General Flynn’s professed devotion to his wife, his son, and now, his grandson.

When the film ended, it did so to thunderous applause and a standing ovation for “America’s General”:

The live event concludes with a Q&A panel that includes General Flynn, Col. Raiklin, Sgt Cutler, UncoverDC’s Tracy Beanz, and other guests. Many guests hung around to socialize with each other, exchange stories and phone numbers or social media handles, and interact with the folks involved in the tour.

The tour will be coming through Winter Haven, Savannah, Greer, Nashville, Branson, Wichita, Oklahoma City, Glendale, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara, Live Oak, Bow, Spokane, Meridian, Billings, Rapid City, Fargo, Milwaukee, Rockford, Noblesville, Fairmont, Charleston (WV), Blakely, Batavia, Groton, Ronkonkoma, Newark, Lincoln, Tulsa, Grapevine, and concluding in Spring, TX.