BOOM! BREAKING NEWS: Ray Epps Sues FOX News For Defamation

Ray Epps sued FOX News for defamation on Wednesday seeking unspecified amount of damages.

Via The New York Times:

The complaint was filed in Superior Court in Delaware, where Fox was recently handed a $787.5 million judgment in a separate defamation case brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems to combat claims that the company had helped to rig the 2020 election against Mr. Trump. “Just as Fox had focused on voting machine companies when falsely claiming a rigged election, Fox knew it needed a scapegoat for January 6th,” the complaint says. “It settled on Ray Epps and began promoting the lie that Epps was a federal agent who incited the attack on the Capitol.” Fox News did not immediately respond when asked for comment. The suit is the latest legal complication for Fox News, which has been fighting lawsuits on a number of fronts related to its coverage of the 2020 election and Mr. Trump’s false insistence that he was cheated of victory. They include a $2.7 billion suit from a second voting technology company, Smartmatic, and two separate claims by Fox Corporation shareholders. Another lawsuit from a former producer for Mr. Carlson, which Fox settled on June 30 for $12 million, alleged that he condoned and encouraged a toxic workplace. Mr. Epps is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

I hope Tucker’s lawyers force Ray Epps to explain why he was never arrested by the FBI despite literally telling people to go into the Capitolpic.twitter.com/rh0ydFdzBE — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 12, 2023

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported — Ray Epps DID trespass on January 6 by pushing his way inside the police barriers. The FBI just never arrested him.

The Gateway Pundit has informed our readers on Ray Epps for years now.



These eight Trump supporters are serving years in prison for “touching” a giant Trump sign that was thrown at police on January 6, 2021. No officers were injured in what the government ruled was an “assault” on police. Ray Epps was also filmed hurling this sign at police but for some reason was never charged with a crime.

Earlier this year “60 Minutes” ran an entire fluff piece on Ray Epps, defending his conduct leading Trump supporters to the US Capitol, breaking through two sets of barriers, and urging Trump supporters to enter the US Capitol on January 6.

’60 Minutes” ran an entire segment defending Ray Epps and NEVER ONCE mentioned his criminal assault that day!

The fake news outlet HID THIS from the American public!

In his testimony before the sham January 6 Committee on January 21, 2022, insisted “I don’t break the law” and “It’s not in my DNA.”

page 30



But this was not true. Ray Epps was not being honest in his testimony under oath to Liz Cheney’s sham committee. Ray Epps, a likely federal cut-out, was never arrested despite leading crowds to the US Capitol and taking part in a criminal assault.

We have the evidence on Epps.

In the damning video below first captured by Patty McMurray, Ray Epps is filmed hoisting a massive Trump sign with several other Trump supporters. Epps was likely leading the efforts as he led the crowd when they breached not just the first set of barriers to the US Capitol but also the second set of barriers to the US Capitol that day. (another crime)

You can see Ray Epps in the video near the corner of the sign.

The protesters walk it over to where the police are standing outside the US Capitol.

Ray Epps is with them the entire time. After the sign is released the Ray Epps pops up and is seen standing and directing the crowd.

This was captured on video. Patty McMurray discovered this clip.

In January The Gateway Pundit posted an additional video of Ray Epps hurling the sign at police.

Please Note: No police officers were hurt during the incident.

This was posted by FreeStateWill.



Today several men are sitting in prison for touching the sign that passed over their heads that Ray Epps was hurling at police.

As Kelly Wilde reported earlier – Anyone who touched the sign —“an enormous battering ram,” according to prosecutors— was denied bond and subject to lengthy prison sentences.

Ray Epps also LED THE CHARGE through two sets of police barriers at the US Captiol on January 6.

In April, The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to discuss this latest evidence of criminal conduct by Ray Epps caught on video.

Steve Bannon challenged Ray Epps to come on with The Gateway Pundit or The War Room and “face this audience!”

Here is the video from Tuesday’s War Room on Frank Speech.

Ray Epps was never charged for pushing this massive sign at the police on January 6th.

The individuals below were not as lucky. These eight men were charged with an average of 3 years in prison for touching this sign as it passed over their heads on January 6.

Ray Epps walks free today.

** Charles "Brad" Smith (41 months)

You can donate to Charles “Brad” Smith here.

** Marshall Neefe (41 months)

You can support Marshall Neefe here.

** Thomas Hamner (30 months)

Please donate to Thomas Hamner here.

** Howard Richardson (46 months)

Please donate to Howard Richardson here.

** Alan Byerly (34 months)

You can donate to Alan Byerly here.

** Jose Padilla (held 25 months)

You can donate to Jose Padilla here.

** Jonathan Copeland. uncertain sentence at this time.

** Sean McHugh – 22 months in prison and still waiting for trial.

You can donate to Sean McHugh here.

These men are serving years in prison for touching the sign – over 16 years total combined.

The average sentence for these men is around 3 years in prison – for TOUCHING the sign that Ray Epps hurled at police.

This is absolute tyranny. Our government is openly attacking its citizens.

Although many were trying to avoid being hit by it themselves, Epps clearly shoves the sign so hard that it knocks McHugh’s mom to the ground.

Ray Epps is a free man tonight.