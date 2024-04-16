16-Year-Old Charged with Robbery and Assault For Attack on Elderly Woman on Church Steps – Victim “Fighting For Her Life” with Fractured Skull

A 16-year-old was arrested and charged with robbery and assault for an attack on an elderly woman on church steps in Queens, New York.

According to a GoFundMe set up by family, 68-year-old Irene Tahliambouris is “fighting for her life” after she was violently shoved down church steps and robbed by a black male last Sunday.

The violent attack happened last Sunday on the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens.

The thief took off with a cellphone, credit cards and $300 in cash. He fled in a 2006 Nissan Altima, police said.

Police are not publicly naming the suspect because he is a juvenile.



Irene Tahliambouris

“She suffered a fractured skull and a black eye, according to her family, and as she writhed in pain, the suspect allegedly stole $300, her cellphone and her car before fleeing the scene outside St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens, New York, on Sunday.” Fox News reported.

“We are devastated to even imagine the pain she is experiencing after being knocked off the stairs of the church, hitting the back of her head on the concrete while this vicious person, with no consideration for life, attacked her and took all her belongings and her car,” her family said in a statement.