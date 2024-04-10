NYPD: Elderly Woman in Critical Condition After Violent Attack, Robbery on Church Steps – Suspect Described as Man with “Dark Complexion” (VIDEO) (VIDEO)

Meanwhile in the Democrat hellhole of New York City…

An elderly white woman walking to church is in critical condition after she was violently shoved down steps and robbed by a black man.

The violent attack happened on Sunday on the steps of St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in Queens.

The thief took off with a cellphone, credit cards and $300 in cash. He fled in a 2006 Nissan Altima, police said.

NYPD described the suspect as a man with a “dark complexion.”

The suspect, who was last seen in a red hoodie, black jacket, black pants, face mask and black Jordan’s with red trim, is still at large.

WABC reported:

A 68-year-old woman is in critical condition after becoming a victim in a brutal punching attack and robbery in Queens on Sunday. Police say the attack happened just 8:30 a.m. at the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church in front of 84-35 152 Street in Jamaica. The victim was followed from behind and when she reached the top of the stairs, the suspect jumped in front of her and knocked her down so hard she went airborne. The suspect was captured on surveillance camera. EMS took the victim to Booth Memorial Hospital following the attack.

“I visited her yesterday at the hospital. She was alert. She was conscious. I gave her, you know, a blessing, gave her holy communion and gave her a little prayer and an icon,” Head Priest Konstantinos Kalogridis said to WABC.

WATCH: