Yet Another Poll Shows Donald Trump Leading Joe Biden Among Independent Voters by Double Digits

Donald Trump is leading Joe Biden among Independent voters by double digits, according to new polling.

As recently as January, Trump was leading Biden by double digits with Independents in another poll, so this is the continuation of that trend.

Political media tends to focus on the left and the right, especially in election years, but it is often the voters who fall somewhere in the middle who decide the outcome of elections.

Poll: Donald Trump Takes Double-Digit Lead over Joe Biden Among Independents Former President Donald Trump is taking a double-digit lead over President Joe Biden among independents, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found. The survey — taken March 10-12, 2024, among 1,559 U.S. adult citizens — asked respondents who they would support in a presidential matchup between Trump and Biden — a 2020 repeat. Among all respondents as well as registered voters, Trump leads Biden by two points — 44 percent to Biden’s 42 percent support. Earlier in March, the two were tied at 44 percent each. Trump predictably has support from a majority of Republicans, 89 percent, while Biden has support from a majority of Democrats, also 89 percent. That naturally puts all eyes on independents, who are backing Trump over the incumbent in the recent survey. Trump garners support from 40 percent of independents, and Biden comes in ten points behind with 30 percent support. Another 13 percent support “other,” five percent are unsure, and 11 percent say they will not vote.

Independents disapprove of the way Biden is handling his job by a whopping 63 percent.

Economist/YouGov Poll, March 10-12 % who approve / disapprove of the way Joe Biden is handling his job as president U.S. adult citizens: 39% / 55%

Democrats: 83% / 15%

Independents: 23% / 63%

Republicans: 10% / 90%

More Independents also expect Trump to win the election.

Economist/YouGov Poll, March 10-12 % who expect Joe Biden / Donald Trump to win the 2024 election, regardless of who they prefer U.S. adult citizens: 33% / 45%

Democrats: 71% / 11%

Independents: 21% / 45%

Republicans: 6% / 79%

The election is still a long way off but this is a sign that things are headed in the right direction.