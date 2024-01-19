Trump Beating Biden with Crucial Independent Voters by 11 Points

Former President Donald Trump now leads Joe Biden by 11 points among crucial independent voters.

According to the latest Messenger/Harris poll, Trump led with independents with 46 percent support, while Biden had 35 percent.

Another 20 percent told the pollsters that they were undecided.

The Hill reports, “Trump beat Biden in a head-to-head match-up by 4 points with all voters, according to the poll, 46 percent to 42 percent. Trump’s lead shrank slightly since the last poll of this kind had him up 7 points.”

“Trump also enjoyed more support from men with 56 percent picking the former president over the 38 percent who chose Biden, according to the poll. Inversely, Biden has a 10-point lead with women, with 46 percent picking him over Trump, who won 36 percent,” the report added.

The poll was conducted among 1,045 registered voters. The margin of error was 3 points.

Biden has also recently slipped to the lowest approval rating of any president in the last 15 years.

A newly released ABC News/Ipsos poll found that Biden’s approval is just 31 percent.

ABC News reports:

Among all adults, Biden’s approval rating is just 33% in this poll, worse than Trump’s low as president (36%) and the lowest since George W. Bush from 2006-2008. Fifty-eight percent disapprove of Biden’s work. Among groups, just 31% of women now approve of Biden’s work in office, a new low (as do 34% of men). He won 57% of women in 2020. He’s at 28% approval among independents, a customary swing voter group; a low of 32% among moderates; and a low of 41% among college graduates, 10 points off his career average in that group.

“Further, Biden’s approval rating is 21 points below average among Black people and 15 points below average among Hispanic people, compared with 6 points among white people; more Black people, in particular, offer no opinion,” the report added.

The pollsters also found that 72 percent of Republicans would be satisfied with Trump becoming the party’s nominee — but just 57 percent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents would be satisfied with Biden as their party’s nominee.