Wisconsin Investigators Allege Illegal Aliens Are Flooding the Voter Rolls in Swing States

Guest post by Jay Valentine at Omega4America.

Leftist election fraud happens every 2 year cycle – it just happens a little differently each time.

In 2024, the unique new fraud scheme – demonstrated in the data – at scale, in multiple states – now – is allegedly registering illegal aliens, flown in via the Biden Express, delivered to newly formed homeless addresses – then sending the migrants on their way – and collecting their ballots – and voting them.

This was discovered by the Wisconsin team – using INNOVATION.

This is happening at super scale – think hundreds of thousands already – it is completely invisible to all current relational technology. It is equally invisible to the RINO bunch telling you to vote early, ballot harvest and do not question elections.

The only difference is in 2024, the Wisconsin team found it early – and has a successful, tried and proven strategy to fight it.

Here’s the scam.

Religious NGO’s (non-governmental orgs) like Catholic, Lutheran and other types of do-gooders collaborate with the Biden administration to take those migrants – the ones who arrive by plane – into the heartland – and then allegedly register them.

The details are fascinating.

These NGOs set up addresses that seem like homeless shelters – but aren’t – they are migrant ballot registration collection points. Some are just offices in crappy strip malls.

We know because we drill into the actual address photos. Watch our videos on Omega4America.com.

The migrants show up, get a phone, gift cards worth several grand, get registered to vote.

In Wisconsin, for instance, there is a Form EL-131.

Form EL-131 says if you are homeless, check the box. You can register to vote with no supporting ID.

For you election deniers, and Republican types – read this slowly so you can comprehend this madness.

In a swing state, one of 7 that will determine the next leader of the free world – today – using Form EL-131, anyone with a heartbeat can register to vote with no ID, as long as they check the box that says “homeless.”

Or someone can do it for them! What can go wrong?

This is what the Republican Party allowed to happen – bending over and taking it – with literally zero push back.

This is what the national voter integrity orgs – and their dopey donors – allowed. Maybe instead of raising millions of dollars for “voter guides” and useless seminars, they would invest in opposing this kind of madness. But, they passed.

This is just the start.

Fraud is interesting when you study it for decades.

When our team built the eBay fraud engine, the State Farm auto fraud system – we learned fraudsters have no loyalties.

That dynamic is appearing here. Check this out!

Those migrants, flown in on the Biden Express in the dark of night, are not idiots – they know how to manipulate idiots.

These migrants are from equatorial climates – places that are warm all the time. No snow. No ice. No crappy roads with potholes.

Do you think for a minute these almost-Americans got all the way to Wisconsin or Michigan – from some Central American hellhole – being stupid?

They know idiots when they encounter them and the religious do-gooders are perfect.

Our migrants take the several grand debit cards, the new clothes, the phone and they grin as they register to vote from that homeless shelter – which has no beds.

Then they travel from Wisconsin to Michigan – with directions in hand from another religious NGO – who gives them more money, debit cards. It is very entrepreneurial – maybe they are emerging Republicans!

They register in several states – who knows if they use the same names – there is literally no way to check them – they are untraceable – so 10,000 new illegal voters in Wisconsin may be 10,000 in Minnesota and Michigan – with different names.

Leftists want them – Republicans are blind to them.

Great scam. And it works!

The new scam is the “ballot multiplier.”

A migrant goes from state to state, flown in from Central America by the presidential candidate who needs those votes.

Read that again!

One of two presidential candidates, has an airline organization, paid by tax dollars, flying in illegal migrants, against U.S. law – moving them to swing states – and NGOs register them to vote. Every ballot goes to that presidential candidate.

His opponent – is going to ballot harvest. Wanna bet who wins?

These thousands of migrants are sponsored by a Leftist religious NGO. They collect dough, clothes and register to vote each time – with a different name – who knows?

10,000 migrants can be 40,000 loose ballots – all in swing states. Flown in by a presidential candidate! This is electioneering at its best!

Beats the hell out of ballot harvesting!

Migrants can pick a name – maybe Jose Inglorio was too hard to pronounce so they walk in as Jose Inglorio and walk out as Manuel Garcia – creating mail-in ballot events in 4 or 5 states.

When it gets cold, migrants collected all the dough, they head to Austin or Phoenix or California – time to get into clement weather.

Above, we mentioned our migrant pals are registering in new homeless shelters. Did you pick that up? Let’s go there.

Everyone knows where the homeless shelters are. If migrants aggregate at them – disproportionately – they stick out. Even the Republicans can see them. Oh my!

The NGOs don’t want a known address to show up with 500 new voters – when it has only 20 beds – they want a new address.

The new address can be an office, with no beds – but it will take Republicans and national voter integrity orgs years to figure out 500 people at an office with no bedrooms may be an anomaly!

In Kansas, Ohio and Mississippi, they will never figure it out.

Thus, these new addresses are not for providing beds, or showers, they are for collecting identities – which are ostensibly legal, new voters, each of whom is an illegal alien.

The Great Replacement in action!

Fortunately, the Wisconsin team built, using Fractal quantum technology, an address aggregation query – where these “new homeless shelters” with few if any beds – pop up instantly – and a ballot being mailed there can be challenged before it’s too late!

Our religious NGOs aren’t in the homeless business, they are in the ballot business.

Sure, they want to help out – thus the clothes, phone, several thousand-dollar debit cards, plus that ballot registration.

These religious types have morphed criminal fraud from a crime to a cause.

Religious and other NGOs would return a wallet found on the street with $100 in it to the owner, with no cut. They are honest people. Republicans would take out a couple of bucks for postage; they too would return it.

NGOs commit vast criminal election fraud with no hiccup – because for them there is no crime if an action can stop Trump, or Republicans or something they oppose.

Election fraud is not a crime if it’s a cause.

End justifies the means thing you learned about in philosophy class, or from mom and dad if you are over 50.

Organized, sovereign, industrial-scale election fraud is so much greater in 2024 because it worked in 2020 and the participants believe it saves democracy – or something like that – in 2024.

Unfortunately for our NGO pals, the Wisconsin team found this criminal fraud enterprise early.

The Wisconsin team, in 2022, pioneered the concept of an ADDRESS DRIVEN voter analysis system.

Address driven is the opposite of identity driven.

Identity driven means someone claims Phineas is a fake voter – that he is not who he says he is or he does not exist, or he is an illegal alien. This is the strategy followed by 100% of the voter integrity orgs in the U.S. and it fails 100% of the time.

They don’t care much, because they can continue to raise millions of dollars, from the dopey donor class – because their systems guarantee there will always be voter roll fraud.

Identity driven fails because there is no judge who will take Phineas off the voter roll because some voter integrity type has an affidavit saying Phineas is dead or living in another state. The response will be, ‘“well, we will see if Phineas doesn’t vote for 2 even-numbered year elections – then we’ll think about it.”

Thus, in 2022, and 2023, after expending tens of millions of useless dollars, a quadrillion people-hours checking voter rolls, almost nobody was removed from voter rolls for being fake. Those who were, we can show, were promptly replaced by brethren.

The Wisconsin team took a different tack.

They challenged ADDRESSES, not people.

This is called INNOVATION – and it’s not something Republicans generally do.

Let’s do an exercise.

The Wisconsin team, using Fractal quantum technology – sits down with a county voter registrar and shows her 4,560 addresses that are ineligible. These addresses have no bedrooms because they are a gas station or a convenience store. They are a college dorm and the person has been there for 25 years. The address is a vacant lot and cannot receive mail.

In every state, including the reddest like Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, there are thousands of these on the voter rolls. These states use 1980s relational technology – which couldn’t find a fake address if it had lightning emanating from it.

The Wisconsin team gives notice to the registrar that if they send ballots to this location, there will be legal repercussions – nasty ones.

Now understand, when you challenge our friend Phineas above, you can get sued – Leftists will produce a real Phineas. Lefties will produce commercials about you denying one’s right to vote.

The Justice Department will come down on you for interfering with Phineas’ right to vote!

Republicans will be cowed, will deny that is what they meant, happily trotting off to re-education camps.

The Wisconsin team, using Fractal quantum technology, cross searched every address in Wisconsin with property tax or other databases – showing places where hundreds of thousands of ballots are going to be mailed – but will NOT find an eligible voter.

Now let’s do the address thing.

Hey county voter registrar!

We are challenging these addresses.

Here, look at my tablet – here is a photo, in real time of an address lined up to get a mail-in ballot – but it’s a gas station – here, look at the photo!

One of these addresses is a Walmart with 250 registered voters. Another is a warehouse – oh, here are several hundred warehouses – with thousands of registered voters in them.

They don’t have any bathrooms. How can there be thousands of voters in buildings that don’t have bedrooms or baths – the Health Department would take action!

And, look, wait, don’t go – here are 678 locations that are vacant lots – so how can they receive mail. It goes on and on.

When the Leftists accuse you, demure Republican, of interfering with people’s right to vote – go the pix. Always the pix.

Don’t take our word for it – we do it in our videos on the Omega4America site.

Videos of some dumpy warehouse, with 21 voters there or a rehab facility that has been closed for years – or the strip mall – aggregating to thousands of voters – does work wonders even on Republicans – who never saw a fight they would join.

The Wisconsin team has probably the only major electoral success in 4 years under their belt.

In 2022, they implemented this address-driven strategy in Wisconsin when Senator Ron Johnson was running for re-election. While Republicans got smoked in other states, enough illegitimate locations were flagged – and enough ballots stopped from going out, to help save a Senate seat.

This year, the Wisconsin team is taking the address-driven innovation to a wider audience – working with several swing states and Senate campaigns to stop the steal.

The Wisconsin team is doing what the national voter integrity orgs failed to do for 20 years – INNOVATING.

One of their early successes is the identification of illegal aliens registering to vote across several swing states.

Everyone in America should thank them!

The Fractal team is building advanced small language model A.I. technology to take this even farther – for instance a money laundering system showing how all these religious and other NGOs are laundering money – with debit cards from Utah, and other places, illegally.

That system, called the SMURF system (it’s a name used by cops for money laundering) is being shown to Attorneys General right now – and it is another – wait for it – INNOVATION – not possible with current technology.

If you think 2024 is in the bag for Trump because he leads by 3 points in a swing state, let one of the Fractal teams show you the 7% -11% of the voter roll in each swing state – getting ballots at illegitimate addresses.

Add red states like Texas, Mississippi, Ohio, Kansas – it’s everywhere.

If you think the 2024 election is hopeless, remember what a small band of patriots, in Wisconsin – with not funding – can do with INNOVATION!

Jay Valentine led the team that built the eBay fraud engine, the underlying technology for the TSA No-Fly List and the fraud systems for State Farm, GEICO, USAA and other major insurers. Jay can be contacted at his Substack: Substack.com/Omega4America