Wigs and Weaves Go Flying in Wild Spring Break Brawl in Florida (VIDEO)

It’s that time of year!

Wigs, weaves, and fists went flying during a brawl at a Spring Break beach party in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday.

It is unclear if there any arrests.

WATCH:

It is unclear what caused the fight, but one of the women seen in the video said a group of girls tried to “jump” her “homegirl.”

man this wasn’t even MY fight them hoes was tryna jump my hg — destinyarmani’ (@whosinamra) March 8, 2024

Last week Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced an increase in law enforcement and enforcement mechanisms in Miami Beach after a deadly shooting occurred during Spring Break last year:

Curfews, security searches, bag checks, and early beach closures.

Uniformed officers patrolling in vehicles, ATVs, bicycles, and on foot.

Barricades, DUI checkpoints, and parking and lane closures.

“Florida may be popular for spring break, but it is inhospitable to criminal activity,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “Florida does not tolerate lawlessness and chaos. I am directing state law enforcement agencies to provide additional personnel and assets to local entities to ensure that they have the resources they need to keep the peace over spring break.”

State Troopers were also deployed to Miami Beach.

“Florida has become a top US destination. Americans continue to both relocate and visit here in record numbers. Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis and his free state of Florida governance, the tourism demand has simply exploded. But Florida is a law-and-order state, as well,” said Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Executive Director Dave Kerner. “At the direction of Governor DeSantis, our State Troopers will deploy both here in Miami Beach and state-wide to assist local law enforcement in keeping our residents and visitors safe this spring break season.”