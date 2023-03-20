Spring Break Mayhem! Miami Beach Officials Impose Curfew After Two Fatal Shootings This Weekend (VIDEO)

It’s that time of year!
College co-eds are flocking to South Florida for spring break 2023.
The partying this year kicked off with bikini-clad women wrestling on the beach.
Then things turned deadly.
Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew Sunday night after two fatal shootings this weekend.
No suspects have been taken into custody.
One man was fatally shot on Ocean Drive in what appears to be a targeted hit.
WATCH (warning: very graphic):
Spring Break in Miami Beach has become a nightmare for people living in that area of the city. This man was shot in front of a restaurant on ocean drive. The video is graphic. pic.twitter.com/eJyxpwBUMg
— Antonio Aquilino (@AntonioAquilino) March 18, 2023
Miami Fire Department had to hose the blood off of Ocean Drive near 11th.
WATCH:
I’m told the line of people are w/a Miami Design Preservation League tour. The fire truck & men w/hoses are there to wash blood off the Ocean Dr. sidewalk near 11th Street, following this AM’s fatal shooting of a man. #SpringBreak @wsvn 🎥Mitch Novick, South Beach Sludge Report pic.twitter.com/CjMld7K35o
— Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) March 19, 2023
Local 10 reported:
Miami Beach police responded to the scene of another possible shooting early Sunday morning after gunfire previously erupted just over a day earlier.
Local 10 News’ cameras captured crime scene tape blocking off the area of Ocean Drive from 10th to 12th Street as officers investigated.
Inside the crime scene tape, a crime scene investigator vehicle could be seen.
According to Miami Beach police, officers heard gunshots near Ocean Drive and 11th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.
A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
A second person was injured but treated and released at the scene. Police did not say if that victim was shot or how they were injured.
More from Local 10: