Spring Break Mayhem! Miami Beach Officials Impose Curfew After Two Fatal Shootings This Weekend (VIDEO)

It’s that time of year!

College co-eds are flocking to South Florida for spring break 2023.

The partying this year kicked off with bikini-clad women wrestling on the beach.

Then things turned deadly.

Miami Beach officials imposed a curfew Sunday night after two fatal shootings this weekend.

No suspects have been taken into custody.

One man was fatally shot on Ocean Drive in what appears to be a targeted hit.

WATCH (warning: very graphic):

Miami Fire Department had to hose the blood off of Ocean Drive near 11th.

WATCH:

Local 10 reported:

Miami Beach police responded to the scene of another possible shooting early Sunday morning after gunfire previously erupted just over a day earlier.

Local 10 News’ cameras captured crime scene tape blocking off the area of Ocean Drive from 10th to 12th Street as officers investigated.

Inside the crime scene tape, a crime scene investigator vehicle could be seen.

According to Miami Beach police, officers heard gunshots near Ocean Drive and 11th Street at approximately 3:30 a.m.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A second person was injured but treated and released at the scene. Police did not say if that victim was shot or how they were injured.

More from Local 10:

