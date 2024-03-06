“Why Don’t You F**k Off!” – Marjorie Taylor Greene Smacks Down Loony British “Reporter” after Cheap-Shot Question and Abruptly Ends Ambush Interview (VIDEO)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) had no interest in putting up with a radical-left British reporter’s line of garbage during an ambush interview Tuesday night.

As the Daily Mail reported, former BBC presenter Emily Maitlis confronted MTG at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago headquarters on Super Tuesday after he won every state except liberal Vermont.

Maitlis, who is now with a podcast called “The News Agents”, opened her inquisition by asking MTG who Trump should elect as his running mate and whether soon-to-be former presidential candidate Nikki Haley. She then inquired whether MTG would like to be on the list.

MTG calmly noted that she supports Trump 100% and made clear he would never pick Haley. Then things took a nasty turn.

Maitlis started smearing Trump supporters as conspiracy theorists and accused MTG of being one herself. MTG threw the question right back at her by pointing out that leftist media outlets are the ones primarily responsible for conspiracies.

Undeterred, the loony “reporter” started asking MTG about Jewish space lasers. This was about MTG suggesting that the 2018 California wildfires were not caused by climate change, and several people told her that they saw lasers or blue beams of light during the wildfires. MTG never uttered the phrase “Jewish space laser.”

Upon hearing this cheap-shot question, MTG told Maitlis to “f**k off” and abruptly ended the interview.

WATCH:

Transcript: