WATCH: Trump Responds to Appeals Court’s FIFTH Overruling of Judge Arthur Engoron in Civil Fraud Case After Nearly Half Billion Dollar Bond Slashed to $175K: “Judge Engoron is a Disgrace to This Country”

President Trump spoke to the media and slammed crooked Judge Arthur Engoron on Monday after an Appellate Court hearing in his New York civil fraud case, which significantly lowered his bond amount.

Engoron previously ordered Trump to pay a fine of $355 million with daily interest, which quickly ballooned to $464 million, to punish him for his honest business practices and job creation in the state of New York.

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James spent the month of February taunting Trump by posting a daily calculator of compounding interest on the judgment.



Letitia James sought $370 million in ‘damages’ when there was no victim in this fraud case, and she also sought to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies, despite having no evidence or rationality.

This was an attempt by a Marxist Attorney General and Judge to steal Trump’s assets and harm the leading Presidential candidate.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, a New York appellate court ruled that President Trump can post a $175 million bond to cover Letitia James’ $464 million judgment.

Trump has ten days to post the bond.

Last Thursday, Letitia James took the initial step to seize Trump’s assets. She filed judgments in Westchester County where Trump’s private estate and golf course named Seven Springs is located.

President Trump had until Monday to either pay the judgment or convince the appellate court to allow him to defer the payment pending appeal. The appellate court intervened on Monday and ruled Trump can post a $175 million bond and extended his deadline by ten days.

Trump took to Truth Social after the decision, noting, “This is the 5th time in this case that [Engoron] has been overturned, a record.”

“Judge Engoron has refused to obey the decision of the Appellate Division relative to the Statute of Limitations. This is a confrontation between a Judge and those that rule above him – A very bad situation in which to place New York State and the Rule of Law! Engoron has disrespected the Appellate Division and its very clear and precise ruling. He should be made to do so, and at the same time, release the GAG ORDER. This is the 5th time in this case that he has been overturned, a record. His credibility, and that of Letitia James, has been shattered. We will abide by the decision of the Appellate Division, and post either a bond, equivalent securities, or cash. This also shows how ridiculous and outrageous Engoron’s original decision was at $450 Million. I DID NOTHING WRONG, AND NEW YORK SHOULD NEVER BE PUT IN A POSITION LIKE THIS AGAIN. BUSINESSES ARE FLEEING, VIOLENT CRIME IS FLOURISHING, AND IT IS VERY IMPORTANT THAT THIS BE RESOLVED IN ITS TOTALITY AS SOON AS POSSIBLE. THANK YOU!” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

In a follow up post, Trump demanded Letitia James and Judge Engoron explain why he ruled that Mar-a-Lago was only worth $18 million.

“Judge Engoron and Letitia James should be forced to explain why he ruled that Mar-a-Lago was worth $18,000,000 when, in fact, it is worth from 50 to 100 times that amount. How did the Attorney General of the State of New York force this Corrupt Judge to do that in order to help her narrative – AND WHY?” Trump said.

President Trump also gave a statement to reporters outside of the courthouse, slamming Engoron for his “terrible disservice to the state of New York,” which he says is “being battered by his decision.”

Trump concluded, “Judge Engoron is a disgrace to this country, and this should not be allowed to happen.”

One liberal hack reporter can be heard after Trump finished his remarks, asking, “Did you accept foreign money to pay the bond?”

