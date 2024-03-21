BREAKING: Marxist Tyrant Letitia James Takes First Step in Seizing Trump’s Assets, Files Judgments in Westchester County Where Trump’s Golf Course is Located

Marxist tyrant Letitia James took the first step in seizing Trump’s assets on Thursday after his attorney said he was unable to secure a bond to appeal the massive judgment in the NYC fraud case.

Letitia James filed judgments in Westchester County where Trump’s private estate and golf course is located.

President Trump has four days to either pay the judgment or convince the appellate court to allow him to defer the payment pending appeal.

Trump’s attorneys fought back in a court filing on Thursday.

“By demanding an undertaking in the full amount of the judgment in order to appeal, the Attorney General and Supreme Court have sought to impose a patently unreasonable, unjust, and unconstitutional (under both the Federal and New York State Constitutions) bond condition,” Trump’s lawyers wrote.

CNN reported:

The New York attorney general’s office has filed judgments in Westchester County, the first indication that the state is preparing to try to seize Donald Trump’s golf course and private estate north of Manhattan, known as Seven Springs. State lawyers entered the judgments with the clerk’s office in Westchester County on March 6, just one week after Judge Arthur Engoron made official his $464 million decision against Trump, his sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and the Trump Organization. Entering a judgment would be the first step a creditor would take to attempt to recover property. Additional steps, such as putting liens on assets or moving to foreclose on properties, or taking other actions in court would follow, if the asset is going to be seized. The judgment is already entered in New York city where Trump’s properties including Trump Tower, his penthouse at Trump Tower, 40 Wall Street, his hotel abutting Central Park, and numerous apartment buildings are located.

Last month President Trump offered to post a $100 million bond and asked for a stay of the $464 million judgment in Letitia James Soviet-style NYC fraud trial.

“The exorbitant and punitive amount of the Judgment coupled with an unlawful and unconstitutional blanket prohibition on lending transactions would make it impossible to secure and post a complete bond,” Trump’s defense lawyers wrote in the filing. “Appellants nonetheless plan to secure and post a bond in the amount of $100 million.”

Trump has been unable to secure a bond for the judgment’s full amount his lawyers said on Monday.

Trump’s “ongoing diligent efforts have proven that a bond in the judgment’s full amount is ‘a practical impossibility,’” Trump’s lawyers said, accordin to NBC News. “These diligent efforts have included approaching about 30 surety companies through 4 separate brokers.”

Letitia James sought $370 million in ‘damages’ when there is no victim in this fraud case and she also sought to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

Last month Judge Engoron ordered Trump to pay more than a $355 million fine and barred Trump “from serving as an officer or director of any New York corporation or other legal entity in New York for a period of three years.”

Engoron claimed Trump and each of the defendants “participated in aiding and abetting the conspiracy to commit insurance fraud by their individual acts in falsifying business records and valuations, causing materially fraudulent SFCs to be intentionally submitted to insurance companies.”

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump were also ordered to pay millions of dollars in fines.

Trump Org. CFO Allen Weisselberg was ordered to pay $1 million.

The $355 million judgment PLUS daily interest has swelled to $464 million.

President Trump on Thursday defended himself against the radical tyrants in New York targeting him for ruin.

“Even though I did nothing wrong, a Radical Left New York Judge, a true Trump Hater, Arthur Engoron (Are we allowed to speak about his Unconstitutional Gag Order?), picked a number out of THIN AIR, $355,000,000, plus interest (reminiscent of John Lovitz, “The Liar,” on SNL when it was good), & wants me to bond it, which is not possible for bonding companies to do in such a high amount, before I can even Appeal. That is CRAZY! If I sold assets, and then won the Appeal, the assets would be forever gone. Also, putting up money before an Appeal is VERY EXPENSIVE. When I win the Appeal, all of that money is gone, and I would have done nothing wrong. The Crooked Judge, who has already been overturned 4 times on this case (a record!), fully understands this. He gave us a demand which he knows is impossible to do. This Witch Hunt, between a bad Judge and a Corrupt & Racist Attorney General, is horrible for New York. Businesses are FLEEING, while Violent Crime flourishes. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!” Trump said in a Truth Social post on Thursday.