WATCH: President Trump Drops Funny Video on Truth Social Brutally Roasting Fani Willis and Her Disgraced Lover Nathan Wade Following Court Ruling

Credit: Trump Truth Social

President Trump responded to Friday’s ridiculous court ruling by mocking corrupt Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her boy toy Nathan Wade in a Truth Social video posted Saturday.

As Jim Hoft reported, Judge Scott McAfee on Friday allowed Willis to remain on the Trump RICO case provided her lover was sacrificed. This came even though Willis and Wade both lied under oath about their affair.

Wade then withdrew from the case Friday afternoon, allowing Willis to continue her disgraceful witch-hunt against the 45th President.

The Trump Truth Social video opens with the prosecutor asking Wade whether he visited a cabin with Willis, which confused him.

“Ever?” Wade asks. “Ever.” the prosecutor responds.

The disgraced lover then starts daydreaming about Willis, envisioning her in a fur coat, a dress, a swimsuit, and more.

Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On” plays in the background while Wade has his naughty dream.

WATCH:

Many were amused at Trump’s comedic video, including X Owner Elon Musk.

Trump likely would have had a successful career in comedy if politics and business did not work out. He is undoubtedly far funnier than the so-called “comedians” on late-night television.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

