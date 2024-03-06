WATCH: Massive General Strike Takes Polish Farmers to Warsaw – Clashes With Riot Police – Globalist Tusk Government and EU Commission Cave, Will Regulate Cheap Ukrainian Grain

And once again, Polish farmers are out in force to protest, this time enacting a MASSIVE general strike in the capital Warsaw.

In this post, you will see 8 videos showing the massive scope of the demonstration.

At this point, we have talked about it extensively, abd understand what it happening.

Watch: Endless line of protesting tractors.

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 1 Endless line of protesting tractors.

Watch: Massive numbers of Farmers in the capital.

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 2 Massive numbers of Farmers in the capital.

On the one hand, like in most European countries, Polish farmers have been protesting the EU bureaucracy in general, and particularly the crippling ‘green’ laws and regulations.

It makes pretty little sense for these people from the countryside to cut back dramatically on fertilizers and pesticides, see their profit vanish, only to watch their own governments happily import cheap grain from countries with no such worries in my mind.

It sounds like a manufactured famine.

Watch: Huge crowd starts some fires.

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 3 Huge crowd starts some fires.

Watch: A EU flag is reportedly burned.

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 4 A EU flag is reportedly burned.

On the other hand, Polish have a specific local worry with another EU obsession besides climate lunacy: Ukraine.

The Globalist, Eurocentric and pro-Ukraine new government of Poland led by Donald Tusk has to backtrack commitments to avert further chaos.

And so, it arises that the European Commission has agreed to work on changes to EU’s agreement with Ukraine on the road transport of goods.

This was one of the chief demands by Polish truckers.

Watch: Police, protesters and journalists form 3 groups as tensions escalate

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 5 Police, protesters and journalists form 3 groups as tensions escalate

Watch: Riot gear Police retreats as horn-honking farmers advance

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 6 Riot gear Police retreats as horn-honking farmers advance

Reuters reported:

“A revision of the agreement which removed most restrictions for drivers transporting goods between Ukraine and the European Union was among key demands of Polish truckers who blocked some border crossings with Ukraine for several weeks around the turn of the year.

‘The European Commission has started the procedure for revising the European Union-Ukraine Agreement on the transport of goods by road’, the ministry said in a statement.

[…] ‘We managed to convince our partners of the need to work on the revision of this agreement, which has become one of the main reasons for protests by Polish carriers’, the statement quoted Infrastructure Minister Dariusz Klimczak as saying.”

Watch: Scuffle between farmers and officers.

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 7 Scuffle between farmers and officers.

Watch: Confrontation between police and farmers

Polish Farmers in Warsaw: 8 Confrontation between police and farmers

