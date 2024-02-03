TWO POLANDS: Farmers From ‘Solidarity’ Union Call For General Strike, Blockage of Ukraine Border – Globalist PM Tusk Bows to Brussels and Failed Climate Policies

Two different Reuters dispatches show a growing disconnect between the people of Poland – as represented by the farmers and truckers – and the newly-installed Globalist-Eurocentric intelligentsia in Warsaw.

In many ways, Poland is moving against the nearly complete continental push to the rightwing-populist parties, as the returning PM Donald Tusk – accused by former PiS government of being a German ‘plant’ – came to power to implement the whole package of failed EU policies.

While the former president of the European Council Tusk is bowing to the crippling EU climate policies – and withdrawing the Polish court cases against Brussels – the farmers, the ones who suffer the biggest brunt of the insane green regulations, are promising to go on strike and close the border with Ukraine.

We are talking about the legendary ‘Solidarity’ trade movement, who famously took on Jaruselski and the Polish Communists in 1980’s – so maybe Tusk should wise up.

Reuters reported:

“Polish farmers from the Solidarity trade union plan a general strike starting next Friday with a blockade of border crossings between Poland and Ukraine, it said, joining similar protests, opens new tab all over Europe.

Farmers in France, Belgium, Portugal, Greece and Germany have been protesting against the constraints placed on them by EU measures to tackle climate change, as well as rising costs and unfair competition from abroad. Polish farmers have been particularly vocal about the impact of cheap food imports from neighboring Ukraine.

‘Our patience has run out. Brussels’ position on the last day of January 2024 is unacceptable for our entire agricultural community’, the trade union said in a statement dated Thursday.

‘Additionally, the passivity of the Polish authorities… regarding the import of agricultural produce and food products from Ukraine leave us with no other choice but to declare a general strike’.”

Apart from the blockade of border crossings with Ukraine, Solidarity plans on-off blockades of roads throughout Poland in February and March.

On a different report, the Reuters news agency shows the reverse of the coin: the Brussels caste and their continental plans who do not take their own populations into consideration.

“Poland will no longer take the EU to court to attempt to cancel numerous climate change policies, and is preparing to withdraw lawsuits the previous government had filed to do this, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

After years of resisting certain European Union climate policies under the previous nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, Poland’s October 2023 election has marked a shift in Warsaw’s stance on fighting climate change.”

Eurocentric Tusk’s will withdraw its ongoing legal challenges against EU’s failed crippling climate change policies at the EU’s top court.

“Poland’s previous government had brought lawsuits to the EU’s top court including four cases last year attempting to annul EU climate policies: a law banning new CO2-emitting car sales from 2035, an EU policy setting national emissions-cutting targets, changes to the EU’s carbon market and goals to protect forests so they can store more carbon.”

Whe it comes to national climate policies, the new government says it will ‘replace coal with renewable energy’ faster.

