WATCH: Major Self-Own From Democrat Rep. Nadler as He Questions Hur on Biden’s Stolen Classified Documents Report

Special Counsel Robert Hur on Tuesday testified before Congress on Biden’s interview on his stolen classified documents scandal that spanned two days.

Robert Hur last month released a 345-page report on his investigation of the stolen classified documents.

A few key takeaways from Hur’s testimony on Tuesday:

  • Biden tried to change the classified documents report before it was publicly released
  • Biden willfully retained classified materials after the end of his Vice Presidency, as a private citizen
  • Biden lied when he insisted he did not share classified information with his ghostwriter
  • Biden’s ghostwriter tried to destroy evidence soon after the special counsel was appointed to investigate the classified documents scandal
  • Hur said he did not exonerate Joe Biden
  • Biden forgot when he was Vice President and couldn’t remember the year that his son Beau died.

A smug Nadler stepped on a rake when he tried to drop in with a question about Joe Biden’s deception.

“Do you have any reason to believe that President Biden lied to you?” Nadler asked Hur.

Hur said Joe Biden was deceptive.

WATCH:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

