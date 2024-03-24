WATCH: Illegal Alien Lists All the Things New York City is Giving Him for FREE — and it’s Shocking

YouTuber Nick Shirley has posted a man-on-the-street interview with an illegal alien in New York, who detailed the shocking amount of goods and services he has received at taxpayers’ expense.

The interview begins with Shirley asking the migrant how long he has been staying at the Watson Hotel, and if he had to pay for it.

“Two months. … No, no, we don’t pay. It is totally free. It is a help that the state gives us,” the migrant says, in Spanish.

The migrant also details the “good service” he is given at the hotel, including free “breakfast, lunch, dinner, everything.”

“Do you also receive insurance for medications?” Shirley asks.

“Yes, they are in charge of doing all that. In fact, they process Medicaid,” the migrant says.

The migrant continued to explain that he was provided with free lawyers and that beginning the process of applying for asylum was also free.

The migrant and his family have luggage with them, so Shirley asks where they are heading.

“Well now we’re heading towards … in fact, we asked for the tickets, and they also give it free, and now we are going to Arizona. To Phoenix, Arizona,” the man states.

“And they gave you that for free?” Shirley asks.

“Yes, it’s free. Free. The flight is completely free. We are leaving because here in New York, as we know, it has collapsed,” the man says.

“There inside the hotel, did they coordinate all this?” Shirley asks.

“Yes, they coordinated all this,” the migrant says.

