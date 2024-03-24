WATCH: Former RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Admits She Was FORCED OUT by Trump

Ronna ‘Romney’ McDaniel joined liberal NBC and MSNBC as a contributor and debuted on Sunday on “Meet the Press.”

After losing several elections for Republicans, Ronna McDaniel officially stepped down as RNC Chairwoman earlier this month.

Michael Whatley and Lara Trump were officially elected as the new chair and co-chair, respectively.

Republicans have suffered losses under Ronna McDaniel’s leadership. Republicans got crushed in 2018, 2020, 2022, and 2023.

Under McDaniel’s leadership, Republicans lost:

-8 Governors races

-3 Senate seats

-19 House seats

-1 Presidential race

In November, Ronna McDaniel was confronted about the RNC’s lack of involvement in Virginia’s election. Virginia Democrats retained control of the state senate and flipped the House of Delegates from red to blue.

Things were so bad that Susanna Gibson, a porn star who performed online sex acts for ‘tokens’ narrowly lost her election to Republican David Owen.

An amateur porn star almost won a seat in Virginia’s House of Delegates!

Ronna found a home at liberal MSNBC and “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd is not happy about it and let everyone know how he feels.

Ronna McDaniel on Sunday admitted that Trump forced her out of her chair at the RNC!

OUCH!

WATCH: