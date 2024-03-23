WATCH: Florida Man Arrested on American Airlines Flight After Calling Passengers ‘Blue-Eyed White Devils,’ Threatening to Crash Plane

A Florida man was placed in a headlock, dragged off his American Airlines flight, and arrested after calling passengers “blue-eyed white devils” and threatening to crash the plane.

Shail Patel, 29, had just boarded his flight from Tampa to Philadelphia when he threatened to “take this plane down with all you motherf-ckers on it.”

Patel was drunk and “antagonizing passengers, calling flight attendants names, threatening passengers and aggressively moving through the aircraft,” according to his court documents, which were obtained by local station WFLA.

Patel also slapped a passenger on the hand and spit on them.

“A flight attendant used the plane’s PA system to ask if there were off-duty officers on board who could help. Police said six off-duty law enforcement officers were able to restrain Patel and take him off the aircraft,” WFLA reports.

American-Indian Hindu man named Shail Patel, 29yo from Flordia hurls insults at white people calling them “blue eyed white devils” also threatening to “take this plane down”, whilst hurling anti-white slurs he also wants to fight a white passenger where he is tackeld pic.twitter.com/KPp8lgONHn — Rahul Agrawal (@RahulAgrawaI) March 23, 2024

Patel has been charged with two counts of battery and one count of disorderly intoxication.

The flight was delayed by 30 minutes due to Patel’s behavior.

The airline issued a statement apologizing to customers for the inconvenience.

“Prior to departure of American Airlines flight 2506 with service from Tampa (TPA) to Philadelphia (PHL), law enforcement was requested to the aircraft due to a disturbance in the cabin involving a disruptive customer,” American Airlines said in a statement to Fox News. “We thank our team for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience.”