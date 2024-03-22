WATCH: Chelsea Clinton Defends Barron Trump’s ‘Unimpeachable Right to Privacy’

Chelsea Clinton defended Barron Trump’s “unimpeachable right to privacy” during an appearance on ABC’s “The View” on Friday.

There had been a disgusting debate among some in the media, sparked by former NBC senior executive Mike Sington, about whether or not President Donald Trump’s youngest son was now “fair game” after he turned 18 this week.

Sington wrote in a since deleted post on X, “Barron Trump turns 18 today. He’s fair game now.”

The show’s co-host Ana Navarro began, “Yesterday, Barron Trump turned 18. There was a debate on social media, I saw it on TV, where some people are saying, ‘OK, he’s now an adult, he’s now 18, he’s now fair game. He’s no longer a child.’ He’s largely stayed out of the spotlight. He is not involved, so different from his siblings.”

“How do you feel about it?” Navarro asked Clinton.

Clinton did not hesitate to say that the media should “leave him alone.”

“I think he’s a private citizen,” she said. “I feel so strongly that if you are a private citizen, you have an unimpeachable right to privacy, and I think the media should leave him alone.”

When asked if the same rule applied to Trump’s older children, Clinton said that they had worked on their father’s campaign as surrogates so it’s a “totally different conversation.”

WATCH: