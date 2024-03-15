WATCH: Biden Repeats Dubious Story About His Time Spent with Xi Jinping on the Tibetan Plateau During Remarks at St. Patrick’s Day Luncheon

Joe Biden on Friday delivered remarks at the Friends of Ireland Luncheon as Biden hosts Irish leaders.

Earlier Friday Biden hosted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

After his disastrous meeting where he needed a cheat sheet to get by, Biden headed over to the US Capitol for the annual Friends of Ireland Luncheon.

Biden spoke for 8 minutes before shuffling away from the lectern.

He repeated a dubious story about spending time with China’s Xi Jinping on the Tibetan Plateau.

“I was with Xi Jinping a couple years ago in the Tibetan plateau,” Biden said.

Of course, this never happened.

Biden has told a version of this lie many times (it’s one of his favorite lies). WaPo’s ‘fact-checker’ Glen Kessler gave Biden a “bottomless Pinocchio” rating for his claim he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi Jinping and spent time with him on the Tibetan Plateau.

WATCH:

Biden also cracked stupid jokes about his Irish heritage and he received obligatory laughter from the attendees.

“My grandfather used to say that, uh, being Irish, is, is uh… enough. Heh-heh. Any rate, I won’t go into that,” Biden said.

VIDEO:

Biden’s handlers kept an eye on him as he descended the Capitol steps.

WATCH:

Watch the full luncheon here:

