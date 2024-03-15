HE’S SHOT: Biden Needs Cheat Sheet with Photo of Irish Prime Minister – Who is Sitting Right Next to Him

Joe Biden on Friday hosted Taoiseach Leo Varadkar of Ireland for a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office.

Biden needed a cheat sheet to get through the meeting.

Joe Biden cracked stupid jokes about his Irish heritage during his meeting.

“I know there are all kinds of old Irish sayings, but my Grandfather Finnegan used to say, ‘May the hinge of our friendship never grow rusty,'” Biden said.

pic.twitter.com/HxAXIpisXN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

Irish PM Varadkar told reporters about the Israel-Gaza conflict: ‘There needs to be a ceasefire as soon as possible.’

“You know my view that we need to have a ceasefire as soon as possible to get food and medicine in and the hostages out,” Varadkar said. “We need to talk about how we can make that happen and move towards a two-state solution which I think is the only way we’ll have lasting peace and security.”

“I agree,” Biden responded.

Biden’s handlers kicked reporters out of the Oval Office.

pic.twitter.com/qMPzj9kVYw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 15, 2024

Biden couldn’t function without his cheat sheet. He’s completely shot.

A close-up look at Biden’s cheat sheet showed a photo of the Irish Prime Minister even though he was sitting right next to Joe Biden.