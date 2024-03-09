Was Biden on Drugs for the State of the Union? White House Official Retweeted Reporter’s Comment, “I Guess There’s No Adderall Shortage at the White House”

Joe Biden’s fiery delivery of the State of the Union address Thursday night gave rise to speculation the 81-year-old had been given stimulant drugs such as Adderall to prop him up for the night. That speculation was enhanced by a retweet on X Twitter by a senior White House official.

White House Deputy Communications Director Herbie Ziskend retweeted a comment posted during Biden’s speech by New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi, “I guess there’s no adderall shortage at the White House.”

Newsmax anchor Jenn Pellegrino captured the state of the State of the Union address:

Earlier Thursday, Politico’s Laura Egan reported the White House said Biden was loading up on carbs for the speech:

“It’s a big night for President Joe Biden. And in preparation for his speech, he carbo loaded. Biden served chicken parm at the lunch he hosted with TV anchors this afternoon at the White House, according to a White House aide. No word yet on what he had for dinner. But that official said he typically goes for pasta on game days.”

According to Drugs.com, the effects of Adderall last four to six hours:

“When taken as prescribed, the effects of Adderall (amphetamine and dextroamphetamine) last for about 4 to 6 hours. The effects of Adderall XR last for up to 12 hours because this form of Adderall has been designed to release its contents slowly, over a longer period of time (this is called a sustained release preparation).”

Biden was late leaving the White House for the 9 p.m. speech, arriving 16 minutes late at the Capitol, lingered long afterward in the House chamber and in the hallways talking to everyone.

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) adjourned the House as Biden remained on the floor long afterward, reported PBS reporter Lisa Desjardins:

Biden stayed up until 2 a.m. this morning watching coverage of his speech on Fox News, he told a campaign rally in Philadelphia Friday evening.

Biden was a bit worse for wear on Friday, short circuiting when asked by a reporter about using the word “illegal” to describe the accused killer of Laken Riley.

Biden also faltered Friday night when he told the audience at the Philadelphia rally to “Send me to Congress”:

Former White House physician Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) commented Thursday during the speech, “Wow! They over medicated him! Angry, confused, and yelling. I think Hunter may be prescribing his drugs now!”

Elon Musk posted about Biden’s performance at the State of the Union, “In all seriousness, I suspect Adderall. It adds coherence at the cost of anger.”

Victor Davis Hanson also referenced Adderall (excerpt):

In truth, Biden gave the most livid state-of-the-union address in modern memory, a surreal teleprompted rant from a “get off my grass” old man. At points, he started howling at the seated opposition and even called out Supreme Court Justices. Determined not to reveal cognitive decline, Biden instead came late to the podium shouting nonstop, grimacing in reptilian style for over an hour.

If the planned Adderall-fueled screaming was to prove he was still alive, most would have preferred his drowsy incoherence.

The Washington Times reported Friday a doctor who works with the elderly suspects Biden was propped up by drugs (excerpt):

…Speed and volume of speech can be a sign of using Adderall or another amphetamine, said Dr. Carole Lieberman, a forensic psychiatrist based in Beverly Hills, California.

“If you look at how Joe Biden usually is — slow and stumbling — compared to how he was during the State of the Union — fiery and angry — these are signs that are typical for someone taking Adderall or any amphetamine,” she said.

Dr. Lieberman, who has not personally examined the president, said the signs of potential pharmaceutical use go beyond how Mr. Biden spoke during the nearly 90-minute speech, but also in his mannerisms.

For example, Mr. Biden typically rests his hands on the podium while delivering a speech from the teleprompter. During the State of the Union, he frequently gestured and moved with his hands at a rapid rate, she said.

At various points, Mr. Biden appeared to slur some of his words. That’s not new for the president, who sometimes slurs his words when he gets excited, but Dr. Lieberman said the speed in which he slurred suggested he was “psychopharmacology helped.”

“It was a word salad on speed,” she said.

A still wired Biden returned to the White House before midnight Thursday to a hero’s welcome by White House staff:

